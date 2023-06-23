Why dermaplaning should be your new skincare routine

You may have heard the term 'dermaplaning' and wondered if it's worth the hype. The answer is yes! It can be a great addition to your skincare routine if you are looking for smoother skin and reduced lines and wrinkles. But what exactly is Dermaplaning? And how does it work?

Dermaplaning is a skin-care treatment that uses a sterile surgical blade to remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells and peach fuzz. This process reveals smoother, softer skin that looks more even and radiant. The procedure also helps prevent ingrown hairs, acne, and blackheads by removing excess oil from your pores.

How does dermaplaning work?

removes dead skin cells (Image via freepik)

Dermaplaning is a procedure that involves gently exfoliating the skin, removing dead skin cells and fine vellus hair.

It's often done by a professional who uses a razor to gently remove the top layer of your epidermis (the outermost layer of the skin). The process only takes about 10 minutes, but it can leave you with smooth and glowing skin in no time at all.

What does it do?

1) Instant results

One of the biggest benefits of the procedure is that you will see immediate results. As soon as the treatment is over, you will notice that your skin looks smoother, brighter, and more even-toned. This is because the skin-care treatment removes the top layer of dead skin cells, which can make your skin look dull and tired.

2) Improved texture

Dermaplaning also helps to improve the texture of your skin. By removing the top layer of dead skin cells, the procedure encourages cell turnover and stimulates collagen production. This can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as improve the overall tone and texture of your skin.

improves your skin texture (Image via Unsplash / Curology)

3) Better product absorption

When you remove the layer of dead skin cells and peach fuzz from your face, you are also creating a clean slate for your skincare products to penetrate more deeply. This means that your moisturizers, serums, and other treatments will be able to absorb more effectively, leading to better results over time.

4) Safe and Painless

Despite the use of a surgical scalpel, dermaplaning is actually a very safe and painless procedure. Your skincare professional will use a gentle touch to remove the dead skin cells and peace fuzz from your face, and you will be able to return to your normal activities immediately after the treatment.

removes peach fuzz (Image via Pexels / Polina Tankilevitch)

5) Suitable for all skin types

Dermaplaning is a great option for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Unlike some other exfoliating treatments, this procedure is gentle and non-invasive, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve the appearance of their skin without causing irritation.

6) Affordable and convenient

Dermaplaning is relatively affordable and convenient. Most sessions take less than an hour, and you can usually return to your normal activities immediately after the treatment. Plus, because this procedure is so effective, you will only need to have the treatment once every four to six weeks.

exfoliates your skin (Image via Unsplash / fleur kaan)

How often should you do dermaplane?

Most people choose to undergo the dermaplane every 4-6 weeks. This allows enough time for your skin to regenerate and for new hair growth to occur. However, the frequency of this procedure can vary depending on your skin type and individual needs.

Can be done at home (Image via Unsplash / No Revisions)

It's important to note that dermaplaning should only be performed by a licensed aesthetician or dermatologist. Attempting to try this skin procedure at home can be dangerous and lead to injury or infection.

If you are interested in trying dermaplaning, be sure to consult with a licensed aesthetician or dermatologist. They can help you determine if the treatment is right for you and create a customized plan to help you achieve your skincare goals.

