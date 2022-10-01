Why Do People Lift Their Heels in Yoga Poses?

Lifting heels is an important part of many yoga poses, and it's something that every yogi should master. But how and why does this technique work? More importantly, what are some situations when it isn't safe to lift your heels during a yoga pose? Let's take a look at the ins and outs of lifting your heels while doing yoga poses.

How is Lifting the Heels in Yoga Poses Helpful?

Lifting the heels in yoga poses can help you increase flexibility, especially in the hamstrings. It also helps you increase flexibility in the hips, knees, and ankles. If you did it with your hands on the floor, it will also assist with balance.

However, it is important not to lift your heels if it is unsafe for your body type or level of flexibility at a given time. For example, if you have a tight hamstring muscle and try to lift one heel off of the floor while holding another pose, it might be too much strain for your body right now!

Lifting the Heels: Not Always Safe

Although some people think that lifting their heels in poses is a way to deepen the stretch, it may not always be safe. You should never lift your heels when you are balancing on one leg. For example, if you are doing Virabhadrasana II (Warrior Two), and want to raise your arms above your head and clasp them together, you must keep both feet planted firmly on the ground (as opposed to lifting one heel at a time). If you don't have control over where you place your weight, then it's very likely that one of the following poses will become unsafe for you:

Ardha chandrasana II (Half Moon Pose)

Parsvakonasana (Side Angle Pose)

Trikonasana I and III (Triangle Pose I and III)

Pay Attention to How Your Body Responds

More often than not, your body will give you a sign of discomfort. If you feel pain or sharp sensations in your body while lifting your heels, it's important to stop the pose. You may be pushing yourself too hard and need to take a break from creating more tension in the pose. In addition, if you have any injuries or issues that are aggravated by certain kinds of movements—tendonitis, for example—do not force yourself into poses that bring about those painful sensations.

If you're unsure about whether or not something is safe for your body, listen to what it has to say! If something feels off during practice but there aren't any serious physical problems at play (such as an injury or medical condition), then consider whether or not this pose is right for you at the time as compared with another one that might be easier on the body.

Know When to Lift Your Heels, and When Not to

If you have a tight hamstring, lifting your heels can be helpful.

Lifting the heels in poses like Virabhadrasana II and Utthita Parsvakonasana is particularly useful for stretching the hamstrings if they are tight. But if your quadriceps are tight and you try to raise up on the balls of your feet (instead of pressing down through them), it can cause issues with knee alignment.

If you have a tight hip flexor, lifting your heels can be harmful.

Lifting the toes and then trying to lift yourself high enough in poses like Utthita Tadasana or Ardha chandrasana may simply stretch out your already-tight hip flexors without increasing flexibility or strengthening that area at all—which makes sense, because these muscles don't do much work when walking around during normal activities! Raising one leg at a time while keeping both hands on either side of the body will help alleviate this problem by working both sides at once instead of leaving one side unsupported against gravity.

Conclusion

The most important thing to keep in mind when lifting the heels in yoga poses is that it’s not a one-size-fits-all condition. Your body, and what feels best for it, should be your first priority. If you find that lifting your heels helps you deepen your stretch or become more flexible, then by all means go for it. But if doing so causes pain or discomfort, then don’t do it. The next time you’re getting ready to lift up into Downward Facing Dog or do a Triangle pose at home or at the studio, remember that there are many other options available: try lying down with knees bent and feet flat on the floor; sitting cross-legged instead; or even going barefoot!

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you do yoga? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far