Why was Dorian Yates called ' The Shadow'?

Dorian Yates is considered by many as the best bodybuilder that Britain has ever produced.

He won his first Mr. Olympia title in 1992 and went on to win it six straight times, which places him among the five most decorated bodybuilders. 'The Shadow' was the nickname given to Yates after he won the Mr. Olympia title in 1992 because of his elusive nature and private workouts.

Dorian Yates won the Mr. Olympia title six times, from 1992 to 1997, and is regarded by his peers and fans alike as one of the greatest, if not the greatest bodybuilder of all time.

Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss @AJA_Cortes Dorian Yates Training Principles:



6 time Mr. Olympia, his approach was an evolution of HIT training and ran completely counter to the "train every 2x a week, do 20 sets a workout" method of the 1990s



• Train each muscle group once every seven days.

You may have heard the name “Dorian Yates”, but do you know why he was called “The Shadow?”

Dorian Yates won the Mr. Olympia title six straight times. To add to his winnings and success, he was given his nickname: “The Shadow.” The nickname came from how he kept his training private and away from the spotlight, giving off a mysterious aura.

Dorian Yates might have been called 'The Shadow' due to his elusive nature

One of the reasons why Dorian Yates has been called ' The Shadow' is due to his elusive nature. Yates is a very private person; he didn't like being in the spotlight, and he didn't like being photographed or interviewed.

Yates was known for playing mind games with his peers and even took steps to hide his physique from the press and his fellow competitors in the moments leading up to shows.

That would mess with the mental preparedness of his peers and keep them guessing. It was reportedly a tactic that was used on him by none other than Lee Haney. Yates felt so intimidated by Haney's enigmatic aura that he later decided to adopt the same strategy.

Dorian Yates used to work out alone in the gym and stay away from spotlight

Dorian Yates was a private person throughout his life, and that contributed to the reason why he was called 'The Shadow'.

Another reason for Yates being called ' The Shadow' is that he used to work out alone in his local Birmingham gym and stayed away from the spotlight. He would work out in his own private gym at home while staying away from other people who were also training there.

He usually only trained with a select group of people whose advice he valued.

Takeaway

Dorian Yates is an example of a dedicated athlete who worked very hard to achieve his goals. His legacy extended beyond the stage, as he evaded the press and successfully toyed mentally with his peers, something he attributes his victories to even today.

