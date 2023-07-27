Why extreme heat makes you grumpy: Impact of heat on mental health

Feeling the extreme heat? Well, it's not just about sweating it out physically. That scorching sun can also mess with your mental mojo, and with temperatures breaking records, you might be sensing a shift in your mood.

Let's take a deep dive into how these extreme heat waves mess with the mind, what experts are saying, and some savvy tips to keep our cool in this ever-warming world.

How does extreme heat affect the brain?

Effects of heat on mood (Image via Freepik)

Sure, we're all aware of how extreme heat affects the body, but it's those sneaky mental health implications that often fly under the radar.

As the mercury rises, more folks make a beeline to the emergency room with mental health woes - anxiety, stress disorders, you name it. It's like the heat's conspiring to make our life even tougher.

Who's more vulnerable to the heat's mental tricks?

Mother nature doesn't discriminate. Young, old, men, women - she's got a spicy surprise for us all. However, folks already grappling with mental health issues like anxiety or schizophrenia might find themselves in the crosshairs.

Moreover, don't forget those without easy access to resources like health insurance - they're in for a double whammy.

Summer blues vs winter blues: How do they differ?

Summer blues (Image via Freepik)

You've heard of the winter blues, right? Did you know summertime has its own version, too?

The winter one's all about the lack of daylight, but in the summer, it's the hot-hot extreme heat that messes with the mind. Staying indoors with the AC on full blast can help, but it's a different kind of blues.

The experts aren't stopping here. They're determined to figure out who's most at risk - folks without homes or insurance are a priority.

They're keen on how doctors can step up their game, recognizing the signs of heat-related mental struggles. We all got to be ready, as this heat is not backing down anytime soon.