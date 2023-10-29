Why does your Grip Strength matter and how to increase it

What is Grip Strength?

The measurement of maximum tension generated by the forearm muscles is referred to as Grip Strength. It is generally measured with the help of grip calipers, hand dynamometers, or forearm grippers and acts as a standard upper body strength measurement index.

Yes, Grip Strength is a measure of any natural strength and an important portion of daily life, from performing household to any small manual jobs, grip strength becomes a necessary asset to excel in diverse fields. This strength also serves as a natural tool for all exercises, especially the essential compound movements.

Does Grip Strength matter?

A good grip ensures better movement (Image via Unsplash/Victor Freitas)

In the simplest sense, yes. The strength of grip matters across all fields, genders, and age variations from individuals to professions. This in general has been seen as effective in finding probable future disabilities in individuals, it is associated with cardiac structure and working, measuring cognitive changes with transfer in grip strength over time, and overall, for better physiological functioning of the strength of grip can be considered the single best predictor.

Apart from all the benefits, an impressive Grip Strength is always the charm. The grip has been culturally and historically perceived as a symbol of classic strength often associated with sports of weight lifting, calisthenics, and arm wrestling as such.

Legendary Devon Larett’s impressive grip strength enabled him to curl almost over 200 lb. dumbbells and defeat insane opponents with his arm strength. Even the simplest of pull-ups depends a lot on the strength for more reps and better grip.

Need a powerful grip? Want to increase Grip Strength? Do these

Specialized exercises can strengthen your grip (Image via Unsplash/John Arano)

While some gifted ones can exert or use almost 100% of major to minor muscles in the forearm to generate insane grip strength measures, this is not the most impossible task. These are a few exercises that help you achieve great grip strength:

1) Deadhangs

The classic old dead hang (Image via Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva)

Deadhangs have been an age-old primitive method of improving and accelerating grip power. From gymnasts to calisthenics to mountain climbers and Batman, Deadhangs are a natural movement imitating the primal need to hang from surfaces and objects, of course, our monkey genes activate. Try to hang onto a pull-up bar for 60 seconds on the first attempt, while sounding so easy, most would fail to hang from a bar. With every session try adding 5 seconds extra to your Deadhangs session.

2) Hand Grippers

Hand Grippers can provide additional support (Image via Pexels/ThisIsEngineering)

Hand grippers are affordable, adorable, and transport-friendly equipment that help you develop the curling ability and strengthen pronators allowing your crushing movement to accelerate. From the modern adjustable Hand Grippers to classic 100 Kg metal grippers, all come in handy (pun intended) while being a light tool that can be used to exercise anywhere, anytime. Try repping 30 reps with a 110 lb. gripper, that alone will give a good burn.

3) Farmer Carry

Lifting weights increases wrist strength (Image via Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva)

A movement that imitates our ancestors, the farmer carry is an excellent source to develop grip power and one of the most simplistic yet most powerful tools in your arsenal. Simply carry a pair of dumbbells on either arm and walk a desired distance within a period. Choose a grid of approximately 50 meters and carry a fairly heavy set of dumbbells (50% BDW), walk back and forth until your grip burns, and give up. Extend the session with one set of walks extra for progressive overload.

4.) Pronator Curls

Pronator Curls (Image via Pexels/andrea piacquadio)

Now this arm-wrestling exercise was mostly made popular by contemporary champions across the media. Pronator curls as the name suggests work the inside of your forearms mainly targeting the pronator muscle group responsible for performing one set of movements as opposed to the supinator.

For equipment one requires a weight stack and a judo belt. Wrap the judo belt around the grip for better handling and curl the wrist inside till the bulge within the forearm muscles burns.

Grip strength is not any ordinary measure but an essential element applied in natural movements of everyday life. A good grip power would last a lifetime from better handling to neurological functioning, thus beneficial for a long time. Don't miss out on it, it's always an impressive asset!