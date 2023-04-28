Hispanic women aged 35 to 40 at highest risk of uterine cancer

Endometrial or uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer in American women and was predicted to be the sixth leading cause of cancer deaths in 2020.

However, many Hispanic women — a population that often develops cancer at a younger age than their non-Hispanic white counterparts — do not know about the risk factors for endometrial cancer and how to prevent them.

Hispanic women are at highest risk of developing uterine cancer

Endometrial cancer is increasing rapidly. (Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Endometrial cancer is generally more common in older women, but new research adds to growing evidence that it's rapidly rising among reproductive-aged Hispanic women, adding to the alarming pattern of the disparity among women of color.

A new study has found that Hispanic women have the highest rate of endometrial cancer among young reproductive-age women aged 35 to 39. The study of more than 840,000 uterine cancer patients was published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology. The number of cases has been increasing by about 4% each year since 2001.

The new study predicts that Hispanic women in the Western United States aged 35 to 39 will have a uterine cancer rate three times higher than that of white women over the next five years. Experts hope to raise awareness among medical professionals and patients about the need for screening.

Causes of endometrial cancer

PCOD or hornomal imbalance can be the main cause. (Image via Freepik)

The exact causes are unknown, but several risk factors have been identified. These include obesity, diabetes, hypertension and hormonal imbalances.

However, recent studies have shown that Hispanic women between the age of 35 and 40 are at a higher risk for uterine cancer even in the absence of these risk factors.

One possible reason for the increased risk is the prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome in Hispanic women. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular periods, infertility and increased risk of endometrial cancer.

Studies have shown that Hispanic women have a higher prevalence of PCOS than women of other ethnicities, which may explain their increased risk of endometrial cancer.

Another possible reason for the increased risk is the prevalence of obesity in Hispanic women. Obesity is a well-known risk factor for this type of cancer, and studies have shown that Hispanic women have a higher prevalence of obesity than women of other ethnicities. That may also contribute to their increased risk of endometrial cancer.

Why younger women with uterine cancer often go undiagnosed?

Younger Hispanic women more prone to endometrial cancer. (Image via Unsplash/Ehimetalor)

Unfortunately, endometrial cancer often goes undiagnosed till it has advanced to a later stage, making treatment more difficult. Experts are concerned about the most pronounced surge being among young Hispanic women and that symptoms are often overlooked.

Abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain and pressure are the most common symptoms of endometrial cancer in younger women. However, lack of access to healthcare can prevent people from getting screened for the disease.

It's, therefore, of utmost importance for young Hispanic women to be aware of the symptoms of uterine cancer and see their oncologist to determine if they have any of the risks that could lead to a positive diagnosis.

Poll : 0 votes