Why is my hypochondriasis or health anxiety not going away? Here is your answer

Hypochondriasis, also known as Illness anxiety disorder, is an extreme form of health anxiety.

While worrying about your health or that of your loved one is normal, when does it turn into health anxiety? Anxiety is characterized by a preoccupation with thoughts. As a consequence, you are constantly thinking about what can go wrong with you.

In hypochrondia, you are preoccupied with having a serious illness with excessive attention to your bodily symptoms. For instance, you experience chest pain and you see it as evidence for a potential heart attack. You can't stop thinking about it, which eads to anxiety and panic.

This anxiety disorder became particularly apparent after the COVID-19 pandemic when nearly everyone had legitimate health concerns. However, for some, it turned into an internal frenzy, and they ended up feeling anxious at every symptom they encountered. Understanding what maintains health anxiety is crucial for treatment.

What is hypochondriasis? Understanding the health anxiety cycle

The diagnostic statistical manual has recognized illness anxiety disorder as a serious mental health concern. Hypochrondiasis becomes a problem when it starts interfering with your everyday life. The key difference between worrying about your health and hypochondria is irrational worries and beliefs.

One of the most common things that maintains our irrational fear is the meaning-making process. We start telling ourselves stories about the symptoms we are experiencing. We might fill that with Google information or something that our family members or friends tell us.

Anxiety disorder hypochondria is characterized by catastrophic thinking. It might start with a hiccup, but if you don't control your thoughts, it can go to extreme death-related thoughts.

Visiting a doctor would likely satiate your worries, but it's only temporary. Reassurance-seeking ends up fueling the symptoms of hypochondriasis.

Can hypochondria go away?

Hypochondriasis keeps us on our toes, so it's natural to wonder if it can go away. The first thing to clearly understand is that the number of appointments or Google searches is not likely to help you feel better.

Instead, they might end up adding to your endless list of worries. These are called safety behaviors. We may seek assurance from family, doctors, or engage in avoidance coping.

Hypochondrial anxiety can be managed, though. Like other anxiety disorders, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is one of the most effective treatments for hypochondriasis.

It enables you to determine whether you are actually in danger or whether your worries are driving your thoughts. In some cases, medications may be used to regulate the fight-or-flight response.

Reaching out to a mental health professional can help you feel more in control and help you identify rational and irrational thoughts. It's important to remember that not all your thoughts and emotions are facts; sometimes they are just passing feelings. Labeling what you are going through can significantly help you.

It's natural to have concerns about your health, but if you are struck with fear and find it impacting your life, hypochondriasis may be starting to affect you.

With appropriate help and support, you can experience an improvement in your symptoms. Dealing with hypochondriasis can be challenging, as it will also require a strong sense of self-control. You will have to take charge of your thoughts and mental health.

