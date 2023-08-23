Why Japan's Planned Release of Fukushima Waste Water is a Serious Concern for Humans?

Japan plans to release treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. This decision has led to a whirlwind of emotions, from anxiety to anger. The population is divided into a dilemma as some swarm with support whereas the Fukushima locals are rightfully concerned.

Let's go through this complex issue and unravel the details behind the concern and shed light on the impact it might have on both people and the environment.

Fukushima Water Release Dilemma and Concerns

Waste water contamination concerns (Image via freepik/aleksanderlittlewolf)

The aftermath of a catastrophic tsunami of 2011, that rocked Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, has left the plant grappling with over a million tonnes of treated waste water. Now, Japan is gearing up to commence the discharge of it on August 24, igniting debates, protests, and fears at home and abroad.

While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has green-lighted the plan, it's been met with fierce opposition within Japan. Local communities and fishing industry groups are raising concerns about contamination and the impact on seafood markets. Even though South Korea's government supports the plan, its citizens remain divided.

The Whys and Hows of the Plan

Planned waste water release (Image via freepik/wirestock)

But what's prompting Japan to make such a contentious move? Since the disaster, the Fukushima nuclear reactors' fuel rods have been cooled using pumped-in water.

Consequently, contaminated water accumulates daily, stored in massive tanks. With more than 1,000 tanks now filled, Japan aims to release this treated waste water into the ocean, using its Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) to reduce radioactive substances.

Tritium and Carbon-14 and Its Challenges

Power plant company claims safe radiation levels (Image via freepik/aleksanderlittlewolf)

Tritium and carbon-14, tricky forms of radioactive hydrogen and carbon, pose a challenge. They're difficult to separate from water, exist in nature, and emit low levels of radiation.

Japan's plan involves filtering water through ALPS, diluting it with seawater, and releasing it through an underground tunnel. Tepco, the power plant company, insists that this method is safe and monitored.

Critics, Supporters, and IAEA's Verdict

IAEA validates negligable environmental impact (Image via freepik)

Critics aren't shy about voicing their concerns. UN human rights experts and environmental activists have opposed the plan, raising questions about its impact. Greenpeace has even challenged Tepco's treatment process. On the other side, scientists and Japan's government are backing the plan, emphasizing the low risk of the discharged water to humans and marine life.

In a bid to allay fears, Japan and Tepco are going all out on transparency. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises transparency, while Tepco shares real-time data online about water radioactivity. Foreign media and delegations have been invited for tours, and discussions have been initiated with neighboring countries.

A turning point in the debate came with the IAEA's report, validating Japan's safety measures and international standards. The report assured that the radiological impact on people and the environment would be negligible.

As Japan gears up to release the Fukushima waste water, the world watches closely. The decision to proceed with the plan, despite mixed sentiments, speaks to the intricate balance between science, safety, and public perception.

While supporters believe the risks are minimal, opponents emphasize the need for precaution and accountability.