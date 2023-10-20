Has it occurred to you that why do knees hurt after running? Running has many health benefits such as boosting your mood, increasing physical well-being, burning calories, and many more. But for some people, it may come with a cost. More often than not people experience their knees hurting after running.

This may be due to a variety of reasons including incorrect running posture, previous injuries, or even improper shoes. Understanding the actual cause behind knees hurt after running may help in better results. Because, if you are in pain, then you may not want to go on the track again.

Understanding the causes of knees hurt after running

One should understand the causes of knees hurt after running. (Image via Pexels/ Dominika Roseclay)

Knees hurt after running is a frequent problem that might have many causes. The following are some of the most typical causes of knee pain following exercise:

Overuse or overtraining: Overuse injuries can result from long-distance running or abruptly increasing your mileage. Repetitive strain on the knee joints and associated tissues is a common cause of these ailments.

Improper running form: Running with bad biomechanics, such as excessive pronation (rolling the feet inward) or overstriding, can put more strain on your knee joints. Your jogging form can be improved to help lessen knee pain.

Runner’s knee: Runner's knee, also referred to as "patellofemoral pain syndrome," is typically brought on by repetitive motions, improper knee-cap alignment from weak and/or tight leg muscles, and occasionally by bad running form. Running will cause pain under your kneecap or in the front of your knee if you have a runner's knee. You should rest your knee for at least two weeks if you have a runner's knee because it frequently indicates overuse.

IT band syndrome: Your iliotibial band (IT band), a lengthy stretch of connective tissue that goes from the outside of your hip to the outside of your knee, experiences further strain if your hip muscles are weak. It can thus rub on your knee or thigh bone sufficiently to cause discomfort, swelling, and pain, a condition known as IT band syndrome or ITBS. Running too soon after not sufficiently warming up might also lead to problems.

Knees hurt after running due to improper technique or improper shoes. (Image via Pexels/ Maarten Van Den Heuvel)

Footwear that is worn out: Running shoes with insufficient cushioning or support might put an excessive amount of strain on the knees. It's crucial to pick out the right running shoes that fit comfortably and offer the required support.

Running surface: Running on rough or unforgiving terrain, such as concrete or rocky paths, can put more strain on your knees. Pick softer terrain, such as grass or well-kept tracks, whenever possible.

Previous injuries: If you have a history of ligament problems or knee conditions like a runner's knee (patellofemoral pain syndrome), you may be more susceptible to experiencing knee discomfort both during and after a run.

Inflammation: Especially during and after exercise, inflammatory disorders such as bursitis or tendonitis can hurt the knees. Treatments for inflammation and rest may be required.

Take knee discomfort seriously if running plays a key role in your life. It's better to be safe than sorry. It's worth having your knee examined if your knees hurt after running and the pain does not go away after exercise or if it is constant whenever you engage in an activity.

Consult a licensed physiotherapist, if you can, to help you get the most out of a rehab program even if the pain is bearable and the symptoms are manageable.