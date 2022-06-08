7 Reasons Why Nutrient Density Is Vital to Healthy Eating

Food is a complex subject. Even the most simple foods are made up of several macro and even more micronutrients. It is often the simplest foods that are more complex in structure because of the nutrients they have to offer. This is exactly where the density of nutrients comes into play.

Nutrient-dense foods contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats. They include lean meat, whole grains, vegetables, seafood, poultry, nuts, seeds, and more. These foods usually offer the most bang for your buck, as they pack in as many nutrients as possible for the fewest amount of calories.

You might have heard the term 'empty calories' being passed around in reference to junk food. The density of nutrients is essentially the exact opposite of that concept. While empty calories imply lesser nutrients per calorie consumed, foods dense in nutrients are the healthiest option for your diet.

Reasons Why Nutrient-Dense Foods Are Crucial to Healthy Eating

Foods dense in nutrients offer everything your body needs. (Image via Pexels/Viktoria Slowikowska)

1) Lower Body Fat

These foods help lower your overall body fat percentage by offering the most nutrients for the least amount of calories. Thus your body enters a caloric deficit while also being fully satiated.

The protein in these foods keeps the body full and reduces cravings, and fiber aids in digestion. The vitamins and minerals in such foods are essential for weight loss as they boost metabolic rates and provide the body with the energy it requires.

Studies indicate that groups with a higher BMI (Body Mass Index) generally consume empty calories and foods with low density of nutrients. In contrast, leaner groups consume nutrient-dense foods in adequate portions. Thus, the density of nutrients is directly linked to fat loss and lower body fat.

Density of nutrients affects weight loss goals. (Image via unsplash/Fuu J)

2) Keeps you energized

The carbohydrates in these foods, being the primary energy source, provide the body with energy for the day and won't leave you desiring more food later. These foods are rich in complex carbs that do not spike your energy levels and help you stay balanced through the day.

Nutrient-dense foods give you the energy your body needs. (Image via unsplash/Karsten Winegeart)

3) Builds muscle

If you're underweight or looking to pack in a few pounds of lean, dense muscle, nutrient-dense foods are exactly what you need. Popular muscle-building foods like chicken, eggs, fish, etc. are dense in nutrients and perfect for building your dream physique. Vitamins and amino acids in these foods are also ideal for muscle growth and recovery.

Meat is also proven to improve cognitive functions, aid overall development, and play a vital role in muscle growth recovery. It is to be noted that diets lacking meat often require more effort to make up for the deficits that are otherwise handled by meat consumption.

Meat builds muscle. (Image via unsplash/Alora Griffiths)

4) Increases lifespan

These foods showcase the inherent ability to boost your lifespan. Is it guaranteed? No. But do you stand a strong chance to live longer than your peers? Absolutely.

Studies have shown that people who have consumed whole, nutrient-dense foods from an early age have gone on to live longer. It is one of the reasons humanity's lifespan has been continually increasing since the 50s. In the past 70 years or so, the quality and availability of food have vastly increased and become more and more accessible to the public.

Thus, it has allowed humans to consume foods with more macro and micronutrients, giving them not just the bare minimum needed for survival but also an optimum amount that promotes good health.

Eat better, live longer. (Image via unsplash/Johnny Cohen)

5) Promotes Weight Loss

This one's a no-brainer. Fewer calories equate to lower weight. Since nutrient-dense foods provide more nutrients per calorie, you don't need to eat exorbitant amounts of junk food just to feel full. Instead, you can portion out your meals to fit your daily requirements and eat healthy, filling portions suited to your lifestyle.

Weight loss requires a calorie deficit. Of course, this means you'll be eating less than you burn, but don't fret - you'll still be eating more than enough to keep yourself full, which, unlike junk food, is doable on a deficit.

A good diet will always keep you full. (Image via unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

6) Reduces the Risk of Diseases

These foods can help increase the quality of life. They prevent the spread of chronic illnesses, diseases, and other infections, by creating a solid barrier of vitamins and minerals to act as a weapon in fighting these diseases.

They also prevent obesity. The vitamins and minerals present in these foods can prevent the risk of diabetes, heart diseases, and several other illnesses.

Nutrient-dense foods keep you fit and healthy. (Image via unsplash/Sharon McCutcheon)

7) Junk Food Is Terrible For You

Think about the last burger you ate or even that time you ate three. The sheer amount of grease entering your body alone should put you off. By the time you eat your third burger, you feel sick, but you don't acknowledge it. That's your body telling you to stop. Do yourself a favor and switch to nutrient-dense foods; your body will thank you for it.

These foods are an absolute must for healthy eating because they allow you to eat more balanced, healthy, and great-tasting meals that aren't loaded with grease and calories, reducing the risk of heart ailments.

Switch to healthier foods, and you won't regret it. (Image via unsplash/Jason Briscoe)

Takeaway

Nutrient-dense foods have a lot to offer in terms of macro and micronutrients and many health benefits. It is your choice as a responsible human being to take your health into your own hands and make the switch to these foods. There is no greater favor you can do for your body.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you prefer healthy food or junk food? Healthy Food Junk Food 0 votes so far