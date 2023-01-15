Why Soursop Is One of the Most Versatile Fruits on Earth?

Soursop, also known as Graviola, is the fruit of the Annona muricata tree. It is a tropical fruit, usually found in tropical regions of South America.

This fruit has a creamy texture and a strong flavor. It is usually eaten raw by cutting and scooping the flesh out. It is nutritious, versatile, and known for its weight loss properties.

This article brings you nutritional facts about soursop and the health benefits that make it one of the most versatile fruits on earth.

Soursop Nutrition Profile

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a hundred-gram serving of this fruit provides:

Calories: 66 kcal

66 kcal Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Carbs: 16.8 grams

16.8 grams Fiber: 3.3 grams

3.3 grams Vitamin C: 34% of the RDI

34% of the RDI Potassium: 8% of the RDI

8% of the RDI Magnesium: 5% of the RDI

5% of the RDI Thiamine: 5% of the RDI

Soursop also contains small amounts of niacin, riboflavin, folate, and iron. Leaves and stems are also used in traditional medicine to cure various conditions. It is a significant source of several antioxidant compounds, including vitamin C.

These fruits have tender flesh and are usually enjoyed raw (Image via Pexels/Xavier Messina)

It is a fiber-rich fruit and can be beneficial for gut health. Fiber promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria in the gut.

Health Benefits of Soursop

The nutrients present in this fruit can be beneficial to overall health. Some of the evidence-based health benefits of each nutrient are listed below:

Vitamin C : Ascorbic acid is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. It's a strong antioxidant that can prevent oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

: Ascorbic acid is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. It's a strong antioxidant that can prevent oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Folate: Though present in small amounts, it is an essential nutrient required for the synthesis of genetic material (DNA). Folate deficiency in pregnant women is associated with birth defects, including premature birth, low birth weight, or spina bifida.

Though present in small amounts, it is an essential nutrient required for the synthesis of genetic material (DNA). Folate deficiency in pregnant women is associated with birth defects, including premature birth, low birth weight, or spina bifida. Magnesium: This mineral is essential for calcium and bone metabolism. It soothes and relaxes your nerves and improves sleep quality.

This mineral is essential for calcium and bone metabolism. It soothes and relaxes your nerves and improves sleep quality. Potassium : It's an electrolyte that is required for nerve function and muscle contraction. It works synergistically with sodium in the maintenance of fluid balance in the body. Potassium is also essential for heart health.

: It's an electrolyte that is required for nerve function and muscle contraction. It works synergistically with sodium in the maintenance of fluid balance in the body. Potassium is also essential for heart health. Thiamine: It is required for energy metabolism.

It is required for energy metabolism. Dietary fiber: Soursop is a fiber-rich fruit. Dietary fiber can add bulk to the diet and prevent the occurrence of constipation and flatulence. Fiber intake can improve digestion and absorption of nutrients in the gut.

These fruits are rich in dietary fiber (Image via Unsplash/Julia Volk)

Check out the six categories of nutrients and their importance.

Soursop Uses

Although the flesh can be consumed raw, it can be used to prepare desserts and shakes. This fruit is popularly used in ice cream, sorbet, and juices across South America. They can also be used in baked goods and teas.

They are often loved by many due to their natural sweetness and are enjoyed raw. Ripe soursops have a sweeter taste than raw ones. However, it is advised to avoid eating the seeds since they might contain a neurotoxin known as annonacin. They are versatile and can be consumed regularly.

