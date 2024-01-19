Why are my toes always cold? Reasons behind the freezing feeling

If you're wondering why your toes are always cold, despite having tried all of the cosy socks and the nicest slippers to keep the toes warm, yet you still get cold feet on a regular basis, it might be time to see your doctor. It is not uncommon to have hands and feet that are cold when you're not in a cold area.

While uncomfortable, it is normally not cause for alarm because it could simply be your body's way of keeping its natural temperature. People with cold feet have a body temperature that is lower compared to the other parts of the body.

People who live in cooler climates are more inclined to develop cold feet. The presence of chilled feet may indicate impaired circulation.

Why are my toes always cold?

There may be a few reasons:

1) Bad circulation

There are numerous reasons for chilly feet; however, this is among the most prevalent. What if your feet are always cold? It could be poor blood flow.

Your feet can't warm up if they're not getting enough hot blood. And why would that be? Maybe you have heart disease, which makes it hard for your heart to move blood around your body. Or maybe you sit too much. People who sit all day, like at a computer, often have poor circulation.

why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel Media)

2) Raynaud disease

Possible cause: chilly hands and feet. Raynaud's illness, a relatively benign ailment, causes the blood capillaries in the toes and fingers to contract excessively.

In those uncommon cases, the arteries in the toes and fingers constrict abruptly and the vessels close, resulting in transitory colour changes. Colour changes provide a direct external visualisation of what is going on beneath the skin, which can be extremely disturbing.

why are my toes always cold(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rishi)

3) Stress

When you are stressed, your body responds by pumping adrenaline into the bloodstream, initiating the fight or flight response.

Adrenaline forces blood vessels to narrow in order to save energy and protect against potential injury. A negative consequence of this is reduced blood flow, which might make you feel cold.

why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pavel)

4) Anaemia

It occurs when the body's usual RBC count is insufficient. This could be caused by iron deficiency, a lack of vitamin B12, or perhaps chronic kidney disease. As a result, many people develop cold feet.

People with anaemia have inadequate blood circulation across their bodies because there aren't enough red blood cells in their bodies to supply oxygen to their tissues.

why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lukas)

5) The body's natural function

Think about how often you get cold feet. For other folks, freezing their feet and hands is just a function of their body's metabolism.

Unless you have just dropped a significant amount of weight, this may simply be how the body functions.

why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by marta)

6) Smoking

Smoking may result in cold hands and feet due to the nicotine reducing blood circulation. All tobacco products, like cigarettes, pipes, and cigars, could damage your lungs.

Many smokers don't know that tobacco can cut off blood flow and cause lower limb tissues to die.

why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

7) Hypothyroidism

If your hands and feet are consistently cold, you most likely have a thyroid gland that is underactive.

That’s when your thyroid doesn't make enough hormones. That can slow down your body's functions.

why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tatiana)

8) High cholesterol

High cholesterol often leads to inflammation, which can cause plaque to build up in the arteries, a condition called atherosclerosis. When arte­ries get tighter, blood flow le­ssens, especially in body parts farthest from the heart. This could cause your hands and feet to feel cold due to lower blood flow.

Why are my toes always cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Wondering why your feet stay cold, and what might help warm them up? Talking to a doctor is the best thing to do.

Continuous cold feet can signal anxiety or poor blood flow. However, it could also say there’s a bigger issue that requires talking to a medical expert.