Burpee exercise can be difficult, especially if you're a beginner or have never tried it before. However, when performed regularly, this exercise is sure to benefit your entire body and strengthen each major muscle.

Here’s a look at what burpees are, how to do them correctly, and what muscles they work.

What are burpees?

Burpee exercise is basically a great cardio workout that works many of the major muscle groups at the same time. It's a two-part exercise, which includes a push-up followed by a jump in the air.

Although doing burpees might feel intimidating and tiring at first, this exercise is surely worth your time and energy, especially if your fitness goal is to build strength, burn calories, or enhance your muscle endurance.

Muscles burpees work

Burpees involve a push-up and a jump in the air. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

With the burpee exercise, you will target the following muscles:

core

glutes

hips

calves

chest

shoulders

quads

arms

abdomen

Additionally, burpees elevate heart rate, giving you an effective and result-worthy cardio workout.

How to perform the burpee exercise?

Here’s how you can perform burpees correctly:

Stand straight, or start the exercise in a squat position. Keep your knees bent, feet at a shoulder-width distance, and back straight.

Lower your hands on the floor; kick your feet so that you're on your toes and hands and in a standard push-up position.

With your body straight from your heels to your head, perform a push-up without sagging your back.

Perform a frog jump, and bring your feet back to their initial position. Stand straight, and reach your arms above your head.

Jump as high as you can, and land with your knees bent and body in a squat position.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

Reasons to add burpee exercise to your workout routine

There are many benefits of adding burpees to your everyday workout routine. Some of the best benefits include:

Burpees burn lots of calories

Burpees help burn calories and reduce weight. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

When performed regularly and correctly, the burpee exercise helps burn lots of calories.

That's because burpees are a high-impact exercise and doing it for several reps regularly sheds a ton of calories. Studies have also shown that high-impact workouts like burpees are best when it comes to burning up to 50 percent more fat compared to other moderate exercises.

Moreover, they boost metabolism and help burn calories throughout the day, even after your workout session.

They are easy and versatile

Burpee exercise requires no weight or any other fancy gym tools, instead, it just needs your own bodyweight and enough space.

You can always include weights to make this exercise a bit more challenging and harder for your muscles, though. Initially, the exercise might seem tough, but with time and practice, you will soon be able to master the right form.

Burpee exercise offers a full body workout

With burpees, you can get a full body workout and target major muscle groups in the body all at once. Burpees are a calisthenic exercise that uses your bodyweight for resistance and helps develop massive muscle strength and endurance.

Other than these benefits, adding burpees to your workout session can help you attain other cardio advantages too. They include improved blood circulation throughout the body, stronger and well-functioning lungs and heart, lower chances of diabetes and heart disease, and improved blood pressure.

Are you ready to add burpee challenges to your workout routine?

Burpees strengthen the muscles and enhance endurance. (Photo via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Regular practice of this effective, versatile, and full body strengthening exercise is sure to boost your muscle strength and endurance and help achieve incredible health and fitness advantages.

The best part is that you can always modify the intensity of burpees by initiating slow and controlled movements, or by trying out as many burpees as you can in a minute or two.

However, be very careful with your exercise form and posture to prevent muscle strains and injuries. So, get started with burpee exercise today to keep your muscles strong and give your body the energy boost it needs.

