Why You Should Add Step-Ups for Glutes On Your Leg Day

Step-ups for glutes is a lower body compound exercise that involves stepping up onto an elevated surface such as a step, bench or a big box. This exercise does not just work for glutes but also is effective for quads, hamstrings, calves, core, etc. It is a significant workout that can improve stability, develop core strength, and reduce muscle imbalances between the legs.

Step-ups for glutes is a classic exercise that if implemented in your workout training can significantly improve strength and conditioning in the body. The higher the box, the more efficient the exercise would be due to the increased flexion at the hip. While if the height is lower, it will work more on quads and calves. In this article, we will tell you the best way to do step-ups for glutes that can work very effectively on the butt.

What Is Step-ups For Glutes Exercise?

Though most people focus on the size and appearance of their glute muscles while strength training, our overall balance is more essential than aesthetics. Step-ups for glutes can be progressed in two different ways, first by adding extra weight, and second by increasing the height of the step.

Step-ups for glutes can improve your core strength (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

In the case of height, for most people, the height can be anywhere between 20 to 30 inches, which can be based on the person's hip mobility and limb strength. The same goes for that weight added. As you progress with the exercise, you can eventually step up the levels of difficulty. For changing the height of the box, you can always use an adjustable aerobics step, which can be customized according to the height of the steps.

Step-ups can improve your limb strength (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

While doing the exercise make sure to drive through your heels and hinge at your hips which can activate the glutes the most efficiently. While you step up, reach your arms in the front, to make a counterbalance. Fitness trainers generally recommend 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps of step-ups for glutes, to get the most benefits. Hold on to dumbells with both hands or wear a weight vest for added difficulty.

Benefits Of Step-ups For Glutes

Step-ups for the glutes are a very effective exercise that can significantly strengthen the muscles in your lower body. It can improve core strength, balance, and stability. One of the biggest added benefits of step-ups for glutes over other compound exercises, like squats, is that it solely works for the legs, which can create perfect balance between the legs, while also strengthening the lower muscles.

Leg day is very important in your workout (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

If you are doing legs day then step-ups for the glutes can be a very effective addition to your training routine. If done effectively, step-ups for the glutes will not only be effective in developing body balance and increasing core strength, but they will hit your quads and hamstrings as well, if performed regularly, and progressed over a while. Step-ups for the glutes help to build and strengthen the gluteal muscles, which can create a fuller and well-toned bum.

Step-ups for the glutes are an effective exercise that can significantly help in burning calories. Though they can't necessarily help you to lose weight, strength exercises can protect the body from muscle loss, while being on a calorie deficit diet, and can also help to build more muscles. Additionally, they will burn more calories, while you are at rest. This ultimately, if added with cardio can help you to lose fats while also changing your leg game.