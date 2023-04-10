Witch Hazel Extract for Hemorrhoids: A Natural Approach to Healing

Have you heard of using witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids? Hemorrhoids can be annoying. They are difficult to live with because of the delicate area that they touch, whereby they can itch, burn, and hurt. Finding relief might be tough because it can be embarrassing to bring up the subject with your friends or doctor.

The good news is that hemorrhoids may be treated, and there are several things you can do right now to lessen your symptoms.

Do you want to know more about treating hemorrhoids? You should first be well aware of what they are.

What are hemorrhoids?

Each person has hemorrhoidal tissues, which are cushions of tissue within the anal canal that contain blood vessels and supporting tissue made up of muscle and elastic tissue. These cushions can grow and result in hemorrhoids, which can manifest as unpleasant symptoms like the passage of bright red blood.

Witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids helps in reducing pain.

Hemorrhoids can be internal or external, with the former starting at the top of the anal canal and the latter at the base of the canal, close to the anus.

By the time they are 50, almost 50% of all Americans have some discomfort from hemorrhoids.

Is witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids a good option?

The witch hazel plant is indigenous to the United States and Canada and is used to manufacture a variety of treatments for ailments like hemorrhoids, dermatitis, and acne.

Witch hazel leaves, bark, and partially dormant twigs are used to make distilled witch hazel extract known as witch hazel water. Wipes, deodorant, and skin care products are just a few of the items that include witch hazel.

How does witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids work?

The primary source of the numerous health advantages of witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids is the tannins found in its extract. Astringents are a group of drugs that include witch hazel.

Astringents aid in drying out the skin and tightening it. Witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids is frequently utilized due to its astringent characteristics.

Witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids is useful in reducing swelling.

Witch hazel is used on the skin to relieve eczema and lessen acne breakouts. Witch hazel is used to dry or protect the skin surrounding the anus and offers relief from localized irritation and discomfort brought on by hemorrhoids.

Does witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids work?

Yes, you can use witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids to stop the irritation and discomfort brought on by them. After having a bowel movement, the anus can be cleaned with witch hazel wipes.

This works best when used with other hemorrhoid treatments. Before applying, thoroughly clean the affected region and wash your hands before and after.

Other treatments for hemorrhoids

Using witch hazel for hemorrhoids is a great remedy. Here are some other options you can try:

1) Warm water bath with Epsom salt

A tried-and-true home cure to calm irritated anal tissue and lessen hemorrhoid symptoms is to take a warm bath with two cups of dissolved Epsom salt. Use a warm compress or a heating pad as an alternative to a sitz bath. Heat therapy helps minimize swelling in the area.

Epsom salt bath is also useful in treating hemorrhoids.

2) Stool softeners

Stool softeners that ease the movement of stools outside the body can be useful for treating enlarged hemorrhoids since constipation and straining to urinate are established risk factors for hemorrhoids. Stool softeners, which are available over the counter, can aid in the removal of feces.

3) Aloe vera

Aloe vera’s viscous sap can be applied to burns and wounds to relieve pain and hasten healing, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Aloe vera can be used to relieve discomfort and inflammation in inflamed hemorrhoids.

It's crucial to remember that while witch hazel extract for hemorrhoids can temporarily relieve symptoms, it might not work for everyone. For the correct diagnosis and course of treatment, it's crucial to speak with a healthcare professional if you experience excruciating pain, bleeding, or other alarming symptoms.

