Woman who lost both legs after using tampon issues warning: “It slowly kills you”

We've all been there - that time of the month when we reach for our trusty tampons to make life a little more manageable, but have you ever heard of the chilling tale of Lauren Wasser?

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that not all tampons are created equal, and there might be more lurking behind those products than we realize. Wasser, a model and fierce activist, faced a harrowing ordeal in 2012.

After using super absorbent tampons, she was hit with flu-like symptoms that left her unconscious and fighting for her life. The diagnosis? Toxic shock syndrome (TSS).

What is toxic shock syndrome?

Toxic shock syndrome (Image via Freepik)

For those who aren't familiar, toxic shock syndrome is a rare but severe condition caused by bacterial toxins, often linked to tampon use.

It can lead to life-threatening complications, affecting multiple organs in the body. Awareness about TSS and its potential risks is crucial to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Lauren Wasser's battle for survival

Lauren Wasser's journey to recovery was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Two heart attacks, organ failure and a fever soaring to 107 degrees Fahrenheit - it was like something out of a nightmare. She fought back with every ounce of strength she had, even though it meant losing both legs.

During her eight-month hospital stay, she endured unbearable pain without the right pain meds. She decided to stand up and be the advocate we all need. She's on a mission to spread the word about the risks of conventional period products and push for safer alternatives.

Beware of the hidden dangers of tampons

Lauren Wasser's story casts a spotlight on a not-so-pretty truth about conventional period products. It turns out they're not as safe and harmless as we'd like to believe.

"If we were to go look, they have chlorine bleach dioxin. All these synthetic fibers that we place inside of us at such a delicate time, and that just gets in your bloodstream, and it slowly kills you" - Lauren Wasser

Many of them contain toxic chemicals like chlorine bleach and dioxin, sneaking their way into the bloodstream and wreaking havoc on your health. Even those "natural" cotton variety might not be as innocuous as they seem - they could be treated with pesticides.

Safer alternatives to tampons

Menstrual cup (Image via Freepik)

Worried about the risks but not ready to give up the convenience of tampons? Don't fret, though. There are safer alternatives to explore. Menstrual cups and organic cotton pads are gaining popularity as eco-friendly and safer options.

These products are free from harmful chemicals and reduce the risk of TSS. Making the switch could be a game-changer for your health and peace of mind.

Lauren Wasser's journey isn't just about doom and gloom. Amidst all the hardship, she has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience.

She transformed her pain into a driving force for change, fighting for safer products and better regulations in the female hygiene industry. It's high time there be better and safer options for female hygiene.