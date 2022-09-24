"Working out is a hobby for me. I’m having the most fun that I’ve ever had in my whole entire life." —Ronnie Coleman

With a whopping 8 Mr. Olympia titles, Ronnie Coleman has cemented himself in the bodybuilding hall of fame as the best to ever do it. At his peak, he possessed a physique arguably achievable by none. Ronnie put his life on the line to be able to compete professionally, and at one point, it even seemed like he wasn't going to be able to go on. Against all odds, he came back and proved everyone wrong. When you're as great as Mr. Coleman, you've got to be doing something right. As such, any advice he hands out is literally gold and must be grabbed tightly. In this piece, we'll examine what he has to say about staying fit in his 50s, and how things are different for him.

Ronnie Coleman's Latest Workout Routine

Ronnie Coleman is a rare breed. He lives and breathes bodybuilding. This reflects in his lifestyle, demeanor, diet, and workout. What sets Ronnie apart from his peers is his pure passion for the sport. That's not to say that his fellow competitors aren't passionate, but when we're playing the comparison game, nobody comes close to Ronnie on that front. It's easy for him to keep going because his purpose is so fulfilling.

“That’s easy. Working out is a hobby for me. I’m having the most fun that I’ve ever had in my whole entire life. So I look forward to going to the gym each and every single day, and if I don’t I’m in a real, real, real bad mood. So I stay motivated because it’s my passion, and I’m having the time of my life, and I look forward, and it is the best hobby that I’ve ever had.”

When you do it for fun, it becomes less taxing. This philosophy can be applied to any walk of life and makes sense. It stands out here because Ronnie crushes his competition, and he does it with a big grin on his face. Pumping iron makes him truly happy like nothing else, and the gym is like his own shrine. Not many can claim the gym as their happy place, though that isn't a problem for Coleman. When you love something with all your heart, the way Ronnie Coleman loves bodybuilding, you'll find that motivation isn't that hard to come by.

When asked about the greatest moment of his life, this was what Ronnie Coleman had to say:

“(The best moment of my life) was when I won my first Mr. Olympia title, because the only I reason I got into bodybuilding was because Brian told me he would give me a free membership to the gym. Never had any intentions whatsoever of winning the Mr. Olympia. Hell, I didn’t even know what it was when I started bodybuilding,”

It seems like Ronnie found bodybuilding in a place he least expected to. This comes as a shock when you look at him now, but he never had any intentions of making it big in the sport, or even trying his hand at it. However, it definitely looks like it worked out for the best, as Ronnie's found something to chase for the rest of his life.

Conclusion

Ronnie Coleman is an undisputed legend of bodybuilding. His love for the sport is unmatched, and so is his energy. He's inspired so many new bodybuilders, both directly and indirectly, and changed the landscape of the sport in its entirety. When we talk bodybuilders, there are few who come to mind before Ronnie Coleman, and that's for the reason of his love for the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Ronnie Coleman's new routine? Yes No 0 votes so far