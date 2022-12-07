Year In Search 2022: See the Top Health-Related Searches of The Year

In its "Year in Search 2022" report, Google has highlighted the topics that generated the most interest and searches this year. The list, which is published yearly for different nations, reveals a distinct change in the search habits of people around the globe.

People all across the world wanted to learn more about the most recent pop culture news as well as the complicated global challenges and strategies to help one another.

Health-Related Searches in ‘Year in Search 2022’

Here are the top health-related searches listed in Year in search 2022:

1) How to help a dry cough

2) How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy

3) How to help toddler with cough

4) Monkeypox

5) Green goddess salad

6) Jennifer Aniston salad

7) Marry me chicken

Let’s have a look at each health-related search from 'Year in Search 2022' briefly.

How to help a dry cough

Even while a dry, cough might be quite uncomfortable, it typically signifies nothing dangerous. A dry cough is typically brought on by a cold or flu virus, but it can also be brought on by asthma, GERD, or allergies.

The majority of dry coughs can be managed at home with over-the-counter drugs like throat lozenges and cough suppressants. Home remedies include using a humidifier to increase moisture in the air, gargling with salt water, and drinking lots of water are other ways to aid in the healing process.

If your dry cough lasts longer than two months, becomes worse over time, or is accompanied by other unsettling symptoms, call your doctor.

How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy

During pregnancy, some women get restless legs syndrome, generally in the third trimester. There are several things you may do to try to alleviate the symptoms even though this cannot be treated with medication.

Check out these safe and effective exercises for pregnant women.

it has been suggested that excessive alcohol, coffee, or chocolate consumption can result in restless legs syndrome. Scientific evidence is insufficient to support this claim. But it is undeniable that consuming alcohol while pregnant can result in significant difficulties. The risk increases with more consumption.

How to help toddler with cough

Toddlers frequently experience coughing, which can linger for weeks, which is why this query was listed among the 'Year in Search 2022' list.

Although coughs can be bothersome and can prevent sleep, you can usually cure coughs at home unless your child is having trouble breathing, exhibiting croup symptoms, or otherwise appearing dangerously ill.

You can employ this traditional cure, which relies on exercise and fresh air to treat cough symptoms when it's cold outside.

For kids older than one, you can administer a teaspoon of honey as often as you'd like, but you should be mindful of the added sugar intake.

Your doctor might recommend antibiotics if they find that your toddler has a bacterial infection.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox was listed in ‘Year in Search 2022’ as the spread of the disease made everyone furious.

Monkeypox is an uncommon viral infection that often does not result in serious illness, and is currently referred to as "mpox" by the World Health Organization. Health officials in New York, the United States, and other countries are keeping an eye out for mpox illnesses.

Simple precautions can help New Yorkers stay healthy. These measures are crucial for everyone, but are particularly crucial for those who may be more vulnerable to serious illness, such as those with compromised immune systems:

Inquire of your sexual partners if they have any symptoms of mpox, such as a rash.

Those who have a rash or other mpox-related symptoms should refrain from skin-to-skin contact.

Contact a healthcare professional right away if you are exposed or have any symptoms.

Green goddess salad

A vibrant green, extremely crunchy salad may have started to appear all over your feed if you're one of the many food enthusiasts on Tiktok. The original green goddess cabbage salad recipe was published by Baked by Melissa on her blog, and this is how it made it to the ‘Year in Search 2022’.

Fresh shrimp, cucumber, artichoke hearts, and cherry tomatoes are combined with homemade dressing in this stunning green goddess salad. With avocado (rich in healthy fats) and fresh herbs, the green goddess dressing is gorgeously green and creamy.

Check out here to see how many calories are in an avocado.

Jennifer Aniston salad

Well, anything related to Jen is enough to break the internet, and this is why this salad made it to the ‘Year in Search 2022’ list.

There are rumors that Jennifer Aniston consumed the same salad on the Friends set for ten years in a row. However, this salad was actually one she posted while hosting an Instagram takeover for the Living Proof company.

Marry me chicken

This is yet another viral recipe that was listed in the top health-related searches in ‘Year in Search 2022’. This one-pot chicken dish is the ideal recipe to serve at your upcoming dinner party, weeknight dinner with the family, or even on a date.

According to legend, while trying this meal, a few magazine food editors said they would practically get married for it. It really was that good! From that point on, Marry Me Chicken gained popularity and gave rise to numerous versions.

Poll : 0 votes