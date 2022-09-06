5 best yoga exercises to unwind after work

Yoga exercises are a great way to unwind after work as it does not require much effort or time. In yoga, there are simple and passive exercises that do not include any complicated movements and will help you to unwind after a stressful and difficult day at work effectively.

A competitive environment and workload pressure can leave you stressed out and fatigued. In the long term, this constant feeling of dejection and increased anxiety can harm your mental health.

Doing gentle yoga exercises regularly will also help relieve tension from your muscles and enhance your overall mental well-being. Such subtle movement also provides numerous advantages like better joint mobility, toned muscles, relief from tight muscles, better digestive processes, quality sleep, and more.

Below, we have curated a list of five of the best yoga exercises you can include in your daily routine to relax and unwind after work.

Child pose and 4 other yoga exercises to unwind after work

1) Wide Legged Forward Bend or Prasarita Padottanasana

This yoga exercise will help you unwind after work by easing the tension from your back muscles and rejuvenating your mind. This will also help effectively stretch your upper body, including the shoulders, chest, and spine.

Here's how to do it:

Start by standing in an extended position with your feet apart at a wide angle.

Slightly turn your toes outward while keeping your back erect throughout the movement.

Fold your upper body forward and hinge down at your hips.

Position your palms on the ground directly underneath your shoulders and bring your head to the ground.

Slowly bring your body to its initial position. Repeat.

2. Lizard Pose or Utthan Pristhasana

Besides helping you unwind after work, the lizard pose is also beneficial for improving flexibility and balance of the body. This yoga exercise will efficiently stretch, tone, and strengthen muscles throughout your body.

Here's how to do it:

Start in the downward-facing dog position, with your hips pointed towards the ceiling and your palms and feet pressed on the ground.

Step forward with your left foot and bring your right knee to the ground to assume the deep lunge position.

Make sure that the sole of your left foot is pressed to the ground.

Next, bring your hands in front of you, hold them, and look straight. Release slowly.

Alternate sides.

3. Legs Up the Wall Pose or Viparita Karani

Doing this yoga exercise will provide deep relaxation to your body by calming your mind and alleviating tired legs. Legs up the wall are also beneficial for the effective management of stress along with reducing the pain from your joints.

Here's how to do it:

Start by positioning yourself near any wall and lie down with your hips as close to the wall as possible, your upper body pressed on the ground, and your legs pressed against the wall together.

Keep your arms on the side of your body.

Release.

4. Child Pose or Balasana

This yoga exercise involves a gentle stretch of your legs, hips, back, and shoulders, enabling you to unwind after work. Regularly doing this pose will also help in reducing back pain.

Here's how to do it:

Start off in the kneeling position on the ground with your toes together and hips stacked over your feet.

Fold your upper body in front, bringing your forehead to the floor, and extend your arms as long as possible in the front.

Release to assume the center position.

Repeat.

5. Wind Relieving Pose or Pavana Muktasana

The wind relieving pose is one of the most relaxing yoga exercises that will help you unwind after work by releasing tension from your muscles and strengthening your spine. This exercise will also help in stretching your lower back effectively.

Here's how to do it:

Start off with your spine flat on the ground and bring both your knees towards the chest together.

Keep your head on the ground and tuck your chin towards your chest.

Wrap both your hands over your knees as they touch together.

Hold and release.

Bottom line

The yoga poses mentioned above involve gentle and passive movements that will efficiently help you relax and unwind after work. These yoga exercises will also provide other benefits, including stimulating the digestive system, rejuvenating mood, calming your nerves, relieving tightness, reducing stress, and more.

These yoga exercises' simple and gentle movements also ensure that both beginners and advanced practitioners can do them.

There are a few other criteria that you can follow for greater de-stressing after work with these yoga exercises, which include leaving a competitive mindset aside, focusing on deep breathing, and creating a peaceful environment.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das