Yoga for Hair Growth: 5 Best Poses to Try

Yoga for hair growth is becoming increasingly popular these days. As more and more people suffer from hair loss and damage, the search for natural ways to strengthen and improve hair health has become a necessity.

Good hair plays an important role in boosting self-confidence. So, we can understand if you're worried about the state of your hair due to pollution, stress and other factors. In this article, we will discuss yoga poses for hair growth, which when performed regularly can help improve hair and scalp health.

Yoga Poses for Hair Growth

The following five asanas can help increase hair growth and repair:

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana

It's the first yoga asana in our yoga for hair growth series. It's a transitional resting pose that improves blood circulation.

That increases the amount of oxygen reaching the scalp and encourages hair growth. Improved blood circulation also allows more nutrients to reach the hair and scalp, encouraging regeneration and repair.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands extended towards the ground.

Take a few steps in reverse, and stretch your hands and legs.

With your ears touching your arms, lie facedown.

Maintain the position for 30-45 seconds.

2) Uttanasana

Also known as Hastapadasana, this pose places the head below the heart and allows for good blood circulation to the head and scalp, encouraging hair growth and repair.

Instructions:

Stand with your arms extended overhead or in tadasana (mountain pose).

The feet should be a few inches apart, and the spine should be straight. Inhale while elongating the spine.

Exhale. Hinge the hips, and flex the upper body forward to bring the hands towards the floor.

To prevent tension on the legs and lower back, bend your knees slightly.

If feasible, the fingertips should touch the floor. The focus should be on shifting your bodyweight to the balls of the feet.

Hold the position for several breaths, and relax.

3) Matsyasana

This is one of the most effective and popular asanas for strong, long, and healthy hair.

As with the aforementioned poses, it's easy to perform and can be done quickly and at home without the use of any equipment. Daily practice of this yoga asana can alleviate most hair problems.

Instructions:

Lie on your back, and bend your knees inwards, like how you sit when you're crossed-legged.

Position your hands alongside your hips, with your palms facing down.

Raise yourself up by activating your core, but keep your head on the ground. You should have a full arch in your neck.

Stretch to your maximum capacity, and hold the stance for 15-30 seconds.

4) Sarvangasana

This excellent yoga pose is highly beneficial for the thyroid gland. This elegant asana is renowned for its relaxing effects.

Feet over head is the most effective detox method. All blood from the legs can enter the abdomen and be cleansed there. This detox might again have a favorable effect on your general health and hair health, resulting in faster hair growth.

Instructions:

Make a right angle with your legs while lying on your back against a wall.

Using your hands for support, lift your hips off the ground, and balance your body on your shoulders.

5) Balasana

This asana combats the two leading causes of hair loss: stress and digestion problems.

Balasana is widely prescribed to alleviate stomach-related disorders and is also believed to reduce anxiety. This stance can have a great effect on both digestive and mental health, reducing chances of hair loss significantly.

Instructions:

Sit down on a mat with your legs touching the hips and knees folded.

Inhale. Extend your hands upwards, and exhale as you bend forward from the waist till your forehead and palms touch the ground.

It's beneficial if you can rest your elbows on the ground.

Focus on your breathing, and hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

Takeaway

If you're struggling to maintain a regular yoga practice, yoga for hair growth can be an excellent way to motivate yourself for yoga.

A holistic form of gentle exercise, yoga offers many benefits that can elevate and improve your quality of life. Not only can it improve blood circulation and stretch and strengthen the muscles, but it can also allow you to live life to the fullest.

