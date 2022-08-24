6 Best Yoga Exercises for Runners

Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or experienced runner, yoga helps in better performance by improving your flexibility. By adding specific yoga exercises you can avoid injuries, aches, and pains that arise from running.

Running is a sport that promotes good cardiovascular health. That doesn't mean it's free from muscle aches and pains, however. There are yoga poses that you can do to prevent injuries, improve recovery time and increase lung capacity. Take a look at some of the best yoga poses that you should incorporate in your routine to benefit more from running.

Six Best Yoga Moves for Runners

1. The Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This yoga pose is the perfect stretch for runners. It allows the body to open up, stretch the feet and Achilles' tendon while pushing your heel toward the floor. This stimulates circulation throughout the body as the head is below the heart.

Here's how you should do the pose:

In this pose, it's important to avoid overstretching your legs.

Your back should be straight and you should lift your sit bones high. If you like, you can keep your knees slightly bent.

To stretch your calf and hamstring muscles, bend one leg at a time.

Keep your arms straight and your biceps up.

2. The Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

This pose is great for runners because it helps to open up the groins and hamstrings. The triangle pose is also great for stretching the stomach, shoulders, and back muscles. It includes a light spine-strengthening twist, which helps improve balance by stretching the ankles.

Here's how you should do the pose:

Stand with your legs straight and your feet a bit wider than hip-width apart and raise your arms so they are parallel to the floor at shoulder height.

Stretch your body to one side as if someone were pulling on your hand and bend down to the floor with your back straight.

You can place your hand on the floor or on your shin when doing this exercise.

Make sure to stack your shoulders on top of each other (as if you were leaning against a wall behind you) and look up at the ceiling.

3. The Tree Pose (Vrkshasana)

This unique pose strengthens the calves, ankles, thighs, and spine while it stretches the shoulders, groin, chest, and inner thighs. It's a useful pose for runners and should be included in their yoga practice at home or in a class.

Here's how you should do the pose:

Stand upright and keep your back straight.

Bring one foot up to the inside of your other leg, placing it above the knee.

Your knee should point sideways, thus stretching your lower back muscles.

Reach both arms above your head.

Tip: Keep your eyes on a point in front of you to help maintain your balance!

4. The Reclining Pose (Virasana)

This yoga pose is also known to be helpful in preventing knee problems because the tight IT band condition could eventually lead to issues with the knee. Runners with tight hips should try this modification of the pigeon pose.

Here's how you should do the pose:

Lie on your back with one knee bent, and then cross that leg over the other leg.

Flex your foot to protect your knee, and then reach behind the back of your thigh and hug it toward your chest.

Your shoulders should remain relaxed, and you should remain lying down throughout the stretch.

5. The Child Pose (Balasana)

This gives a comforting and gentle stretch. It stretches the hips, knees, thighs, and lower back, thus releasing back and neck strain. It helps boost blood flow to your brain and spine. For runners, this pose is particularly useful in stretching the ankles, which can help avoid shin splints.

Here's how you should do the pose:

To stretch your back and shoulders, kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart and your big toes touching behind you.

Bend over and place your torso between your legs.

Sit back on your heels, place your forehead on the mat, and stretch forward as much as you can, keeping your arms at the side of your body or pushing them forward to increase the stretch.

6. The Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

This low lunge yoga pose will stretch your groin and thighs. Tight hips can lead to knee and back problems for runners, so doing this stretch can keep their hips healthy. Try placing the front foot up against a wall for balance.

Here's how you should do the pose:

Stand up straight, then take one step forward, keeping your back leg in place.

Bend the knee of your front leg at a 90-degree angle, and lower your back leg to the floor. Keep your back straight and your tailbone tucked under.

Face forward and lift your arms above your head.

If you have problems keeping your balance, focus on something in front of you or breathe calmly as you hold the pose.

Takeaway

The best type of yoga exercises for runners are those that build stamina. The key to building such endurance is to start listening to your body. If a particular pose causes you more fatigue, then it's probably better to stop doing it and try another one. That's what makes yoga so great—you can choose a pose according to what agrees with your body.

