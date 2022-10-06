6 Best Yoga Exercises to Spark Inspiration & Creativity

Yoga is one of the best ways to spark inspiration and creativity in your life. The postures can be like a bunch of keys to unlock creativity, but it's how you practice that makes all the difference. To take full advantage of the benefits of yoga, go slowly and pay close attention to the sensations in each pose. Practicing this technique can heighten your senses, making it easier to see colors more vividly, hear music with more feeling, and feel the inspiration already flowing within your heart.

This sequence of yoga poses will open you up to your creative potential. It alternates active poses with restorative ones, so you can tap into your creative energy and listen to your inner muse.

Six Best Yoga Exercises for Creativity and Inspiration

1) Thunderbolt Pose

How to do it?

Sit with your knees and feet together, and sit on your heels.

Let your hands fall into your lap. Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

Take this moment in your practice to look inward by connecting with creativity.

Allow stillness and observation to help you connect with the quality of your mind.

2) Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Here's how you do this posture:

To do Downward-Facing Dog, start by placing your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your knees on the floor below your hips.

Spread your fingers wide, and press down through your palms to lift your knees off the floor.

At the same time, rotate the inner thighs backward so that they point toward the ceiling.

Flex your feet and straighten your legs at a 90° angle with your hips.

Keep your shoulders wide and gaze at your navel.

Hold for 5–8 deep breaths before returning to Downward-Facing Dog again.

3) Low Lunge Pose

How to perform this yoga posture?

From Downward-Facing Dog, step your right foot forward, sliding it under your hands.

Then bring your back knee to the floor and place your hands on your thigh.

As you press down into your thigh with your hands, lift your chest and widen your collarbones. Gaze straight ahead.

This pose will begin to open up the flow of energy in your hips and legs.

Stay here for 5–8 deep breaths, then move on to the next pose.

4) One-Legged King Pigeon Pose

To do this pose:

From Downward-Facing Dog Pose, bring your right knee forward between your hands.

Keep your hips square as you line up your right knee and hip, then draw your foot in front of your left hip.

Bend your left knee and reach back with your left arm to catch the top of your foot in the crease of your left elbow.

Reach up with your right hand, then hug both knees together for stability.

Lift up through the center of your body as you draw energy up toward the crown of your head. Stay here for 5 breaths.

5) Cow Face Pose

How to do it?

From Pigeon Pose, bring your back leg forward, stacking your right knee over left.

If this bothers your knees, support your hips by sitting on a blanket or bolster.

Extend your right arm toward the ceiling—turning your gaze to the ceiling as well.

Stay here for up to 2 minutes before repeating poses 13 and 14 on the other side.

This deep stretch releases tension in your hips and side body—which allows for more energy and creativity to flow.

6) Padmasana Lotus Pose

Here's how you do this posture:

Sit in a cross-legged seat and place a blanket or cushion under your sitting bones, and allow your hips to settle into place.

Sit up straight and your head will feel like it's balanced above your seat.

If you are sitting down, put your hands on your thighs, with the palms up and the thumbs and pointer fingers touching.

Feel the vital life-force energy moving within you for a few minutes.

Think about how you would like to share your energy with the world.

Share this creative expression by taking a few moments to rest in Savasana.

Takeaway

Sparking creativity through yoga is an effective way to get your creative mind in full gear. You'll open up the pathways of flow and remove any blocks you might be holding yourself back with. You'll uncover an endless supply of unique solutions and skills that will allow you to live a more fulfilling, purposeful life.

Yoga serves as a potent reminder that creativity flows through each of us at all times--we simply need the courage to act. Be open to the ways in which this sequence gives you an opportunity to express yourself creatively and joyfully. The more we practice yoga, the more our identity as artists and creators begins to take shape. We reclaim our bodies and our minds, and in doing so, we apply ourselves to the work at hand with renewed dedication.

