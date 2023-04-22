Yoga poses for stronger hair: 5 asanas to boost hair health

Yoga has a myriad benefits for the body and mind, and one of them is promoting healthy hair growth.

By increasing blood flow to the scalp, reducing stress and improving overall health, yoga can help improve quality and strength of hair. Here are a few yoga poses for strong hair that you can incorporate in your daily practice:

Yoga poses for strong hair

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog)

This classic yoga pose is great for improving blood flow to the scalp and strengthening the hair follicles.

To do this pose, start on your hands and knees, with the wrists directly under the shoulders and knees under the hips. Exhale and lift your hips up, straightening the arms and legs to form an inverted V-shape with the body.

Press your hands and feet into the ground, and lengthen through the spine, bringing your gaze towards your navel. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, and release.

2) Uttanasana (Standing forward bend)

Uttanasana is a forward fold that stretches the hamstrings, back and neck, while also improving circulation to the scalp.

To do this pose, stand with your feet hip-width apart, and fold forward from your hips, keeping your spine straight. Allow your head to hang and arms to dangle towards the ground.

You can bend your knees slightly if your hamstrings are tight. Hold for 5-10 breaths, and slowly roll up to stand.

3) Sirsasana (Headstand)

This advanced pose may not be suitable for everyone, but it's highly effective for promoting healthy hair growth. By reversing the flow of blood to the scalp, it helps nourish hair follicles and improve circulation.

To do the pose, start on your hands and knees, and interlace your fingers, placing the crown of your head on the ground in front of your hands. Walk your feet towards your head, lifting the hips and straightening the legs.

Slowly lift one leg at a time, keeping the core engaged and gaze towards your toes. Hold for 5-10 breaths, and slowly lower down.

4) Balayam yoga (rubbing nails)

One of the yoga poses for stronger hair is balayam yoga, a technique that involves rubbing the nails of your hands together to stimulate hair growth.

This simple exercise can be done anywhere and anytime and only takes a few minutes to complete. Sit in a comfortable cross-legged position, and bring your hands in front of your chest. Rub your nails against each other vigorously for 5-10 minutes, focusing on your breath and sensation in your fingertips.

5) Matsyasana (fish pose)

Matsyasana is a backbend that stretches the neck, chest and shoulders, while also stimulating the thyroid gland and improving circulation to the scalp and is one of the yoga poses for stronger hair.

To do this pose, lie on your back with your legs extended and arms by your sides. Lift your chest, and arch your back, placing the crown of your head on the ground. Keep your legs and feet engaged, and hold for 5-10 breaths. To release, slowly lower the chest and head to the ground.

By incorporating the aforementioned yoga poses for stronger hair in your daily routine, you can help improve the health and vitality of your hair. Whether you're looking to reduce hair loss, promote growth or simply maintain healthy locks, these poses can help you achieve your goals.

Practicing yoga regularly can help improve your hair's health and strength. By incorporating these yoga poses for stronger hair in your daily routine, you can enhance your hair's natural beauty and promote its growth.

The Adho Mukha Svanasana and Uttanasana poses are great for improving blood flow to the scalp, while the Sirsasana helps reverse flow of blood to the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth. Balayam yoga, or rubbing nails, is a simple exercise that stimulates hair growth, and the Matsyasana pose stimulates the thyroid gland and promotes circulation to the scalp.

It's important to remember that yoga is not a quick-fix for hair problems, though. It takes time and consistency to see results. However, by making these poses a regular part of your practice, you can nourish your hair from inside out, promoting its health and vitality.

Incorporate these yoga poses for stronger hair in your daily routine, and enjoy the benefits of healthier hair. Remember to always listen to your body, and consult with a qualified yoga instructor if you have any health concerns. With dedication and patience, you can achieve beautiful, strong and healthy hair.

