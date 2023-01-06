Yoga for Solar Plexus: 5 Asanas to Try

Yoga is a form of physical exercise that can be traced back thousands of years. It's been said that yoga is the union of body, mind and spirit, but it doesn't have to be as complicated as that.

In fact, even if you're new to yoga or haven't practiced it in years, there are some simple poses that can help improve your health and vitality right away. The following simple poses can work wonders on your solar plexus chakra — a part of the body often neglected during regular yoga practice — so give them a try.

Best Yoga Poses for Solar Plexus

Here are five simple yoga poses to add to your daily workout routine:

1) Boat Pose

Boat yoga pose helps in improving digestion. (Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

The boat pose is one of the best yoga poses for solar plexus, as it helps with digestion and improves blood circulation. It also helps in improving concentration and relieves stress.

To do the boat pose:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

The knees should align with the hips, with arms resting along the sides.

Bring both heels toward buttocks or as close to it as possible without causing pain while keeping a slight bend in the knees so that they remain parallel to each other throughout the exercise.

The hands should rest with the palms facing upward on either side of chest at a distance equal to three inches off from the shoulders when inhaling deeply during practice.

2) Reverse Plank Pose

This pose strengthens your core (Image via Pexels/Rf Studio)

It's a great way to strengthen the core and work the solar plexus while helping relieve stress and anxiety. It can also improve posture, which can help alleviate back pain.

To do a reverse plank pose:

Lie on your stomach with your legs extended behind you.

Place your palms flat on the floor so that they're directly under your shoulders, with the fingers pointing forward and elbows locked straight.

Exhale as you lift off the floor till only about an inch remains between the mat and the body (but don't lose contact with it).

Hold for 30 seconds without sagging into lower back arching.

If necessary, walk or crawl backwards towards a wall for support till you feel strong enough in the position to hold it comfortably without any assistance from the walls or furniture nearby.

3) Sun Mudra

Meditative pose helps in improving solar plexus. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

The surya mudra or agni mudra is traditional Indian hand gesture that represent the fire element. Performing this mudra activates the body's fire energy (solar plexus), allowing you to restore balance.

It's done as follows:

Sit comfortably in a meditative pose, with the spine straight and chin slightly tucked.

Hold for several breaths at a time, repeating as many times as you'd like throughout the day.

This pose helps open up the chest and relax tight shoulders while strengthening the arms and toning the abdominal muscles. It also improves digestion and breathing while calming an overactive mind.

However, avoid this pose if you have high blood pressure or glaucoma, as it may aggravate those conditions.

4) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

This pose stretches the hips, thighs, and shoulders. It helps relieve back pain and is good for digestion as well as for strengthening the core.

Try doing this pose for solar plexus first thing in the morning to help stimulate digestion and energize your body.



The Half Lord pose works to stretch the chest muscles, hips, and thighs while also strengthening the core muscles to improve posture. It's an excellent option for those suffering from sciatica due to its ability to relieve pressure on nerves in these areas.

5) Corpse Pose

The corpse pose helps in relaxing the muscles. (Image via Pexels/Natalie Bond)

The corpse pose is the final pose in a yoga practice. It's a resting pose, where you lie flat on your back, with your arms by your sides and palms facing up. This solar plexus yoga pose allows you to relax after yoga practice and helps prepare the body for sleep.

It's important to note that the corpse [ose is not a sleep pose. It’s an important resting pose for the body, but it should be used after yoga practice and not as a substitute for sleeping.

You can practice yoga poses from your own home

You can practice yoga poses from your own home, without the need for a mat or other equipment.

It's a great way to relax and become more familiar with the body. Yoga helps stretch and strengthens the muscles, improves flexibility, reduces stress, and helps you sleep better at night.

The solar plexus chakra is an energy center located just below the stomach area (but above the navel) that regulates sense of shame, guilt, or embarrassment. It’s what tells us when we’ve done something wrong.

When this chakra is blocked up due to emotional trauma or negative thoughts about yourself, it can result in feelings of low self-esteem. That can lead to anxiety disorders such as depression or panic attacks if left unaddressed long enough.

