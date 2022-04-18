Yogurt: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Considered a superfood, yogurt is a very popular fermented dairy product and is a favourite amongst kids and adults as well. It is made by adding good bacteria to the milk and is generally used as a part of snacks or meals and added to desserts and beverages.

Yogurt is mostly white in colour and thick in texture, but the commercially branded ones are artificially coloured to give them an aesthetic look.

How is yogurt made?

Yogurt first starts as cream or milk. It is then carefully pasteurised and fermented with live bacterial cultures and is incubated at a certain temperature to increase the bacterial growth.

The bacterial culture ferments the lactose, which is the natural sugar present in milk. That leads to the production of lactic acid, which then gives yogurt its flavour. The bacteria present in the yogurt functions as probiotics and offer a variety of benefits that are beyond and above the benefits of plain milk.

Nutritional Facts

Yogurt starts as milk and is then processed to give it flavour and texture. (Photo by Alexas Fotos via pexels)

Every 100 gram of yogurt contains:

Calories- 61

Protein- 3.5 gram

Water- 88%

Fiber- 0 gram

Carbs- 4.7 gram

Sugar- 4.7 gram

Fat- 3.3 gram.

Additionally, full-fat yogurt is packed with many nutrients a human body needs, including calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorous and riboflavin.

Some amazing health benefits of yogurt

A bowl of yogurt has various essential nutrients. (Photo by Sara Cervera on Unsplash)

# Yogurt is a great probiotic

Probiotics are healthy bacteria that aid the functioning of the digestive system. Some yogurts have a good amount of probiotics added to them, which helps prevent gas, constipation, bloating and diarrhea and regulate proper functioning of the digestive system. Many studies suggest that probiotics are great when it comes to boosting the immune system and also lowers the risk of cancer.

#2 Strengthen bones

Yogurt is rich in calcium, which makes it ideal for strengthening bone health. Consuming yogurt on a regular basis improves bone mass and strength and also reduces the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Keep your bones and muscles healthy by regular intake of yogurt. (Photo by Li Sun via pexels)

#3 Immunity booster

Yogurt contains magnesium, zinc, and selenium, which helps improve the overall immunity of the body. Consuming it regularly protects the human body from many health issues and infections, including respiratory issues, gastrointestinal issues, common cold, flu, etc.

#4 Fights against inflammation

Inflammation is a major reason why most people suffer from diabetes, arthritis, cancer and other autoimmune diseases. Yogurt has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation in the body, thus keeping all these diseases at bay.

#5 Reduces the risk of cancer

The anti-carcinogenic properties in yogurt are known to reduce the risk of bladder, colon and breast cancer. Just a bowl of this healthy food everyday can help prevent these deadly diseases.

#6 Aids in weight loss

Yogurt has a high protein content, which keeps your stomach full for a longer time and controls your cravings. It helps reduce appetite and calorie consumption and promotes weight management too.

Consuming yogurt everyday aids weight loss. (Photo by Ketut Subiyanto via pexels)

#7 Fights against symptoms of allergy

Yogurt prevents the production of antibodies by your immune system and reduces symptoms of any kind of allergy. This is due to the probiotic properties of yogurt.

How to incorporate yogurt into a healthy diet? Some helpful tips

Start with unsweetened and plain yogurt. Top it with fresh fruits, maple syrup, honey or any unsweetened applesauce.

Avoid buying pre-made yogurt desserts, as these have lots of unnecessary added sugars.

Instead of using sour cream on baked items, use plain greek yogurt, as this is more healthy.

If you are baking a cake or any other baking item, use yogurt instead of oil.

When buying yogurt, make sure it has more grams of protein than sugar.

Is yogurt good for everyone?

Though yogurt is safe to consume, people with lactose intolerance or milk allergies should be cautious with its intake.

Also, not all yogurts are healthy - those with added sugar and additives are unhealthy and may have no benefit. Meanwhile, those without unnecessary additives and sugar are healthy and absolutely safe to consume.

Although most yogurts consist of natural sugars, you should buy one that has less than 15 grams of sugar per serving. Always remember that natural plain yogurt is a low-calorie and highly nutritious food loaded with protein. The lower the sugar and other unnecessary additives, the more beneficial the yogurt will be, as long as it does not have artificial sweeteners.

Edited by Bhargav