YouTuber pulls off a Jedi mind trick on a girl who can’t remember her own name, leaves netizens stunned

Have you ever witnessed a real-life Jedi mind trick? Hypnosis can be difficult to believe for some, but YouTuber Max Major (@itsmaxmajor) has seemingly made the impossible possible on video. This YouTuber performs a simple mind trick on a girl, causing her to forget her own name .

The video has gained millions of views, leaving the internet puzzles and confused as to how he did that trick. Despite all the debate, one thing's certain - you don't want to miss watching this video.

Mind trick that makes girl forget her name

Mind trick (Image via YouTube shorts @itsmaxmajor)

The video starts with Max Major asking the girl, "What's your name?" and the girl responds with, "Anaya."

Max Major then taps the girl's head and says:

"Here's the craziest thing. I can just reach and pull that thought out of your head

Viewers then see a noticeable white illuminating light emanating from his hand. Max adds, "I can blow it away," and the girl is left standing there seemingly empty-headed with her hands on her waist, trying to recollect her name.

Max takes it a step further, asking another guy who's standing by if the girl is his sister. He then asks the girl, "How old are you?" and she replies, "16." Max's next question leaves the girl even more perplexed, as he says:

"Do you remember your brother for 16 years, what's his name?"

The girl remembers her brother's name but can't remember her own. Max finds it amusing, and they both laugh. However, the girl still has a puzzled look on her face. Max then says:

"Hold on, hold on, here's the crazy thing; I can grab your name and drop it back into your head. It's back! What's your name?"

The girl then miraculously remembers her name, saying it out loud, and viewers are left completely baffled.

Is it science or illusion? This remains an endless debate

The entire video is managed in a rather playful manner. Max keeps it light and fun, and the whole group seems to be having a good time. However, underneath the fun, people are wondering how Max did it.

The video went viral, and everybody wants to know the science behind the Jedi mind trick. Even though the video was super popular, lots of viewers still had doubts about whether the trick was real. Some believed it was just an optical illusion.

Others believed it was energy transfer between Max and the girl. Regardless of the explanation, the magic light made the trick even more mystifying and captivating to viewers.

The mind trick with the white light got many people online confused. Some thought it was all about illusions, while others believed it was some powerful energy between Max and the girl. No matter what, that light made the trick even more surprising and captivating.

The debate about whether it's real or not keeps people curious about what really happened in the video. However the video wasn't meant to solve the puzzle. It's just entertainment, showcasing the mind's incredible power.