Zac Efron's Diet and Workout Routine for Baywatch

Zac Efron is one of the most popular celebrities around. He has been a part of many successful movies and TV shows, but in 2016 he surprised everyone with a fabulous body in his 'Baywatch' role.

Efron lost weight without sacrificing muscle mass, which is a major accomplishment. His diet and workout routine were instrumental to his amazing achievement.

Here’s how Efron got his Baywatch physique, including a workout routine you can use to get an incredible body like him.

Zac Efron's Workout Routine

Zac Efron has a body most men would kill for. What's even more impressive is how he achieved it: within a matter of months.

By targeting key muscle groups in his body - the abs, biceps, chest, and shoulders - the actor achieved significant results in a short time. In the process, he gave new meaning to the word 'beach body'. Best of all, Efron isn't just some genetic anomaly; anyone can do what he did.

Bodybuilders often try to put on muscle mass before they cut fat, but Efron called out 'shenanigans' for that strategy. He spent a year without ever going above 10% body fat. That means you should stop trying to build muscle and instead focus on losing fat.

To get his muscles to pop in 'Baywatch', Efron had to do some heavy lifting—or at least it seems that way. The star performed three sets of eight reps of the same exercise three times per week for two months.

Efron was known for constantly changing up his workout routine so that he never got bored.

Zac Efron's Diet

Efron's personal trainer Patrick Murphy—who has worked with Keanu Reeves, among other celebrities—implemented an all-organic whole-food diet to whip Efron into shape for Baywatch.

For Murphy, the method is time-tested and celebrity-approved. Yet Efron’s diet seems to endure as a special case, if only because of the undeniable results.

Efron’s personal trainer had him change his caloric intake every two weeks and adjust the ratios between proteins, fats, and carbs.

The trainer also recommended intermittent fasting to his subsequent clients. He had Efron consume unflavored whey protein without any additives or extra ingredients. Last but not the least, he made sure Efron drank 100 ounces (almost 3 liter) of water daily.

Efron also used whey protein, which is typically consumed for its muscle-building properties. However, Murphy stipulated that it could not contain other ingredients.

To get in shape for Baywatch, Zac Efron ate lots of lean proteins, wholegrains, healthy fats, and high-fiber fruits and vegetables. He had chicken/ turkey breast, egg whites, fish, pork loin, quinoa, oats, brown rice, avocado, nuts, and all kinds of vegetables.

Takeaway

Zac Efron's diet and workouts can be helpful if you're looking to get a body like him. However, it's important to understand your body type before starting an intense workout regime and a strict diet.

All bodies are different and require different diets and workout regimes. So, seek consultation if you're planning to make changes to your body. Also, do not forget about the importance of sleep to achieve the desired results.

