Zika Virus: Here's everything to know about the deadly virus

The Zika virus is an illness spread mainly by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which bites during both day and night. These mosquitoes live all over the world, especially in warm, humid places near the equator.

Zika can also move from a pregnant woman to her unborn baby, possibly causing severe birth defects, and can be passed through close contact, blood transfusions, and labs, though these ways are less common.

The virus is related to the ones that cause dengue, West Nile, yellow fever, and Japanese encephalitis. Since there's no vaccine for Zika, stopping mosquito bites and controlling mosquito populations is crucial to prevent the disease.

Can you catch the Zika Virus?

Zika Virus (Image via Unsplash/Ekamelev)

Mosquito Bites

Main Way to Catch Zika: The most typical way to get Zika is if you're bitten by an Aedes mosquito that has already bitten someone with Zika. This mosquito then carries the virus from the infected person to others it bites.

Type of Mosquitoes: The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the chief spreader of Zika. The Aedes albopictus mosquito can also carry the virus. These mosquitoes are found worldwide, especially in warmer, tropical places.

From Pregnant Woman to Baby

Passing Zika in Pregnancy: A pregnant woman can pass Zika to her baby during pregnancy. This is worrying because getting Zika while pregnant can lead to serious problems for the baby, like being born with a much smaller head, a condition called microcephaly, and other health issues.

Advice for Pregnant Women: Pregnant women should avoid mosquito bites and not travel to places where Zika is spreading.

Through Intimate Contact

Zika Virus (Image via Unsplash/Wolfgang)

Spreading Zika This Way: You can get Zika from close physical contact. This means Zika can be passed between partners during intimate moments.

How to Stay Safe: Using protection like condoms during intimate activities with someone who might have been in a Zika area can lower the chance of catching the virus.

Blood Transfusion

Getting Zika from Transfusions: There have been cases where people got Zika from a blood transfusion. This isn’t common but shows why it's important to check blood donations for Zika in places where the virus is present.

In the Lab

Accidents at Work: People working in labs can accidentally get exposed to Zika Virus through needle sticks or other accidents. This risk highlights the need for careful safety practices in labs.

How to Prevent Getting the Zika Virus?

Avoiding Mosquito Bites

Use Bug Spray: Put on bug repellent that’s approved by the EPA and contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone, following the directions on the label.

Zika Virus (Image via Unsplash/Syed Ali)

Dress Safely: Wear long sleeves and pants. You can also treat your clothes with permethrin or buy clothes already treated but don’t put permethrin directly on your skin.

Stay Indoors: Use air conditioning and make sure windows and doors have screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Use a Mosquito Net: Sleep under a net if you’re outside or in a room without screens.

Be Careful at Dawn and Dusk: Mosquitoes are more active at these times, so try to stay indoors if you can.

Get Rid of Standing Water: Empty, cover, or treat any standing water around your home to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Safe Blood Transfusions

Checking Blood: In places with the Zika Virus, blood banks test the blood to make sure it doesn’t have the virus, reducing the risk of getting Zika from a transfusion.

Lab Safety

Be Safe in the Lab: Lab workers should follow strict safety rules to avoid accidents with Zika Virus, including wearing the right protective gear and being careful with needles and other sharp objects.

In conclusion, to stop the Zika Virus, apply government-approved bug spray, dress in long clothes, remain in screened areas, sleep under nets, stay inside during mosquito-heavy times, and follow safety steps for blood and lab work.