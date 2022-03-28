What is the diet Zoë Kravitz followed to get in shape for Batman?

We're not sure if you’re aware, but cats rule the internet.

When we stumbled on a picture of Zoë Kravitz wearing a corset for her role as Catwoman in the new Batman movie, most of our inner cat ladies went into overdrive. Not only is she uber talented, but she also looks darn good.

"What is this diet that Zoë Kravitz followed to get in shape for Batman?" is trending on social media these days

The Batman has been filling the theaters this year, and Zoë Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman in the movie. As the character's name implies, slenderness and agility are of the essence for any actor to do the role justice, and Kravitz certainly meets those criteria handily.

Unsurprisingly, social media has been abuzz with queries about how one can follow the same diet and routine as her.

Jamelah @jamelahefaye Ok so Ima need Zoe Kravitz diet, workout, makeup routine, and everything from The Batman Ok so Ima need Zoe Kravitz diet, workout, makeup routine, and everything from The Batman 😍

Peter @PertlyPeter Zoe Kravitz is perfect.

*googles her diet and workout routine* Zoe Kravitz is perfect. *googles her diet and workout routine*

A mere glance at Kravitz, who's known for her incredible physique, indicates that she's put in a lot of effort to achieve such stunning results. No matter how good your makeup artist is, they won't be able to pad or bulk you up without getting you into the gym.

Along with eating healthy, the star has not revealed too many details of her workout routine. She did, however, tell Vanity Fair that working out with David Higgins five times per week enabled her to stay on track with her fitness goals during the months when filming for The Batman was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To get in shape for the role of Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, it was important to understand the perspective of an artist.

The diet Zoë Kravitz followed to get in shape for Batman was very specific. Zoë has stated before that she had to follow a fairly intense diet so that she could look muscular and lean.

As a child, actress Lisa Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz was raised on a vegan diet and continues to eat organic and avoid processed foods. She drinks plenty of water and supplements her diet with fish oils and probiotics.

The 33-year-old does her best to eat organic food since it makes her feel good. She keeps a bottle of water on hand to remind herself of the importance of hydration, and takes daily probiotics to regularize her digestion.

Zoë Kravitz likes to eat a healthy breakfast, such as a salad with chicken/fish and vegetables, or Wasabi chips, which can be spicy. For lunch, the Venice, California native enjoys a salad with chicken, fish, or steak, while it's veggies for dinner, or a salad. She likes to snack on dry fruits or fresh juice, but if that's not an option, she will eat a salad without dressing.

Although she has no intention of depriving herself of tasty treats every now and then, she mainly focuses on eating unprocessed foods and drinking plenty of water every day.

Some of her favorite non-diet foods include chocolate, peanut butter, and red wine.

