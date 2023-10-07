Zone 2 Cardio: What are its benefits?

Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity cardio workout that has been gaining a lot of popularity recently. So, what is Zone 2 Cardio?

It's a moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, where you pump your heart rate up by sweating without draining yourself completely. These exercises can involve moderate workouts like jogging and cycling done at a uniform pace for a long time.

Zone 2 Cardio has been shown to increase the body's metabolic threshold, which improves the amount of oxygen inhaled during exercise, extending the time limit before you get tired.

Zone 2 cardio benefits: How it can change your fitness game completely

Here are six ways:

#1 Helps in weight loss

Zone 2 Cardio helps with weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/i yunmai)

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, moderate cardiovascular exercises done at a moderate amount for a while, around 200-300 minutes per week can reduce overall body weight percentage.

That's because it promotes fat oxidization (i.e. converting fats from the body into energy). However, it should be noted that the diet is controlled, and you are eating preferably with a calorie deficiency.

#2 Enhances aerobic base

Improves oxygen level (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

The amount of oxygen the body inhales is a key indicator of aerobic capacity. It's the way the body uses oxygen during a workout session before fatigue sets in.

Moderate-intensity exercises are a very effective way to increase the level of our aerobic base. That results in the overall improvement of cardiovascular health as well as athletic performance.

#3 Maintains blood sugar level

Healthy blood regulation (Image via Unsplash/THAVIS 3D)

Research shows that moderate-intensity exercises done consistently for a while can help maintain insulin level in blood.

A body that resists its normal insulin sensitivity often finds it difficult to effectively use insulin to metabolize glucose, which leads to dysregulation of blood sugar level.

Studies have proved that moderate-intensity exercises can significantly improve insulin sensitivity, helping maintain normal blood sugar level.

#4 Enhances post-workout recovery

Enhances post-workout recovery (Image via Unsplash/Viktor Bystrov)

The body is in high demand of energy and oxygen during a workout. When the need exceeds its supply, it results in lactate accumulation in the muscle fibers. That's when we experience fatigue and cannot work out anymore.

Zone 2 Cardio is shown to increase the body's ability to recover from post-workout stress and also improve its intake of oxygen. Tht extends the duration of workout time and stretches the point of fatigue.

Additionally, it also helps in weight training to help recover muscles between sets and between reps.

#5 Improves mental health

Helps with anxiety and depression (Image via Unsplash/Katerina May)

Zone 2 Cardio involves exercises like jogging, cycling, etc, that help in uniform body and mind coordination.

It can be the thing that you need to start feeling better physically as well as mentally. Moderate-intensity exercises can also help reduce feelings of depression and anxiety.

So, the next time you feel low, wear your shoes, and go for a long run.

#6 Increases mitochondria efficiency

More energy production (Image via Unsplash/Venti Views)

Usually known as the powerhouse of cells, mitochondria are essentially responsible for breaking down carbohydrates and fats. It converts them into energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate, generally known as ATP, which is the primary fuel to muscle contraction.

Moderate-intensity exercises to a significant degree improve the mitochondrial function in the cells, which results in overall energy production in the body.

It should be always remembered that to reap the maximum benefits from our workout sessions, a well-balanced diet is crucial.

While going for a long jog or going out for a cycling trip can be intimidating, doing it every day is the bigger challenge. Always remember the old saying, consistency is the ultimate key. Stay well, and best wishes on your workout journey.