3 players who stood out during the round-robin phase of the Hockey India League

The round-robin phase of the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) witnessed plenty of end-to-end action, drama, thrills, spills, and occasional frayed tempers as well. Teams have been through rollercoasters in terms of form and results while players have experienced both dizzying highs and embarrassing failures.

Tamil Nadu Dragons, who began on a cautious note with a couple of draws, gradually changed gears as the tournament progressed to make their way up to the top of the points table.

Kalinga Lancers, who played fast and exciting hockey at the outset, failed to get the desired results before slotting in half a dozen goals against a Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers team who were on a roll until that point.

Angad Bir Singh, who thrilled the galleries while beating David Harte with a spectacular double body spin in the shootout against the Dragons, lost the ball even before the opening spin while aiming to do a repeat in a game against the Delhi SG Pipers.

Through it all spectators around the world were treated to hockey of the highest quality, with players from different regions and backgrounds bonding in a matter of days in an attempt to get their teams over the line in the grueling eight-nation event.

Let's take a look at three players who displayed outstanding consistency while also proving to be absolute assets for their sides over the last three weeks of the Hockey India League.

#3 Tomas Domene (Delhi SG Pipers, Hockey India League)

It took Tomas Domene just five minutes on the pitch to make his presence felt in the sixth edition of the Hockey India League. The 27-year-old scored the opening goal of the tournament for Delhi SG Pipers off a penalty corner before adding a second from open play, helping his team earn a 2-2 draw against Team Gonasika.

Domene's drag flick also struck the post in the opening game following which the Pipers began a desperate search for an outright win in the competition. Graham Reid's team did well to hold Soorma Hockey Club to a 2-2 draw after a heavy 1-4 defeat against a dominant Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers side.

Tomas Domene's persistence in and around the attacking circle paid rich dividends for his side even as the Argentinian scored the third goal for his team.

Domene not only earned his side a penalty corner against the Tamil Nadu Dragons but also scored from the top of the circle before notching up a brace as part of a losing cause. Over the course of the 2-3 defeat, Domene sought to inspire his team with a flurry of purposeful solo runs and a couple of brilliant assists.

The Los Leones striker was at his best against Kalinga Lancers in the first pool game of the competition scoring a penalty corner brace while also helping Dilraj Singh find the back of the net with a well-disguised probing pass that foxed the Lancers' deep defence.

While Delhi SG Pipers may not find a place in the playoffs, Tomas Domene's contribution to the side has captured the imagination of hockey fans around the world.

#2 Dominic Dixon (Hyderabad Toofans, Hockey India League)

Goalkeepers have had a huge role to play in the success of their teams in the Hockey India League. David Harte has been standing tall for the Tamil Nadu Dragons while Vincent Vanasch stopped Belgian teammate Alexander Hendrickx from scoring off a penalty stroke when Soorma HC took on Kalinga Lancers.

Krishan Pathak has been outstanding as well for the Kalinga Lancers as has Oliver Payne for Team Gonasika. The UP Rudras have been fortunate to have James Mazarelo guard their citadel.

Dominic Dixon wasn't the first choice for the Hyderabad Toofans who had picked German custodian Jean-Paul Danneburg in the auction. Danneburg's inability to be part of the competition led the Toofans to bank on Black Sticks' Dominic Dixon who has stood like a rock in front of goal for the Hyderabad side.

Dixon was the hero for the Toofans during their shootout win against the SG Pipers on New Year's Eve and also against Soorma Hockey Club.

Dixon chose to laud the first runners of his side calling the win a "team effort" in a post-match interview but the 28-year-old from Napier who was part of the New Zealand side at the Paris Olympics has been impressive throughout for Pasha Gademan's Toofans.

The Toofans have also conceded the least number of goals (10) in the competition from seven games thus far en route to placing themselves second on the Hockey India League points table with a healthy goal difference of +8.

#1 Jip Janssen (TN Dragons, Hockey India League)

Part of a star-studded Tamil Nadu Dragons outfit that include the likes of Kookaburras. veteran Blake Govers, Amit Rohidas, and Irish goalkeeper David Harte, Jip Janssen was expected to deliver from the top of the circle right from the outset.

Janssen, who ended up as the highest scorer in the 2023-24 season of the FIH Pro League was also a key member of the Netherlands side that won the gold medal in the men's field hockey event at the Paris Olympics.

As the sixth season of the Hockey India League unfolded, the 27-year-old grew into the tournament getting better with every outing.

The Dutchman scored the vital equaliser for his side during the course of a 2-2 draw against the Kalinga Lancers even as the Dragons went on to win the shootout. Disaster then struck for Janssen who picked up a nasty rib injury in the match that followed,

The unfortunate incident that occurred in a game against the UP Rudras necessitated a hospital visit, raising apprehensions about Janssen's ability to continue playing in the Hockey India League.

Many were surprised when Janssen was seen standing alongside his teammates just three later during the prematch ritual ahead of an encounter against Team Gonasika. Janssen, though was not in the squad only to make a fitness statement.

Even as Araijeet SIngh Hundal stunned the Dragons by scoring twice in quick succession as early as the seventh minute Janssen scripted a dramatic rescue act for his team.

The Dutch defender stepped up to the top of the circle after Moritz Ludwig had earned a penalty corner for Rein van Eijk's team in the 15th minute, helping Sudev Abharan score with a deft slip pass routine.

Four minutes later, after his initial effort was stopped on the line by Manpreet Singh, Janssen sent in a rocket of a drag-flick off the re-award enabling his team to draw level in the second quarter.

The Naarden-born player left hockey fans stunned by scoring a hat trick with his third goal of the game that materialised off a variation with Blake Govers going for the drag flick in the 50th minute.

The Dragons eventually edged Team Gonasika 6-5 in an absolute humdinger thus rising to the second spot on the points table.

Jip Janssen was far from done though restoring parity for his team after Tomas Domene had given the Delhi SG Pipers an early lead in their next game.

The Dragons currently lead the Hockey India League points table and Jip Janssen could well be the player to watch out for during the business end of the competition.

