“The team is 110 percent ready to win gold” - Hardik Singh ahead of Paris Olympics

As the 2024 Olympics approaches, hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh is confident of India ending up on the podium in Paris. Last time around, Singh was a part of the squad that clinched bronze in Tokyo, ending a 41-year-long medal drought in the sport.

Heading into the Olympics, the Indian side certainly looks strong. After that historic victory in Japan, the Men in Blue stormed to gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, subsequently finalizing their spot in Paris. The team also managed to reclaim their Asian Champions Trophy, taking their total wins to four.

Now, as the sporting world is well into the Olympic year, Hardik Singh spoke on what he and his teammates are aiming for at the Games.

“We still don’t have gold. That’s our team’s main target. It’s all about taking the positives along with you while leaving out the negatives. We have an advantage because we played a semifinal after 40 years,and the pressure of a semifinal is on another level. Now, we know how to handle the pressure of that match and reach the final,” he said at the Sportstar 'Focus Punjab' Sports Conclave.

Singh went on to add that the Indian side that heads to Paris this year will be significantly more experienced, which will prove to be a major plus.

“We also have a very experienced side compared to last time where nine of us made our Olympic debut. This time, there are probably 10-11 of us who have already played at the Olympics, the semifinal and the bronze medal match and finished on the podium.”

With this more experienced team and the strong leadership of Craig Fulton, Hardik Singh is confident of India's gold-medal chances at the 2024 Olympics.

“The team is 110 percent ready to win gold.”

Hardik Singh on growing up in a sporting family

For Hardik Singh, hockey has been a part of his life even before he was born. The midfielder’s father, uncle, and aunt all played for the Indian side, but Singh never felt the pressures of his family's accomplishments.

For him, his sole focus throughout his younger years was on the work rather than the results, a mindset for which he credits his parents.

“There are a lot of expectations when you are from a hockey family, but thanks to my parents, that pressure never got to me. I stayed focused on hockey only. I focused on my schedule at the hostel,” he said at the conclave.

Alongside staying focused on his work, playing for the team has proven to be a crucial aspect of Hardik Singh’s success.

‘I was a ball boy in the Hockey India League in 2015 in Mohali. In 2018, I was selected for the national team. It is a sport where an individual name does not matter. It is a team sport, and when you play for a team, you have to put your team first. If there is a situation where you have to sacrifice yourself, you have to do that.”