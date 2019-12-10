Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston returns to Fair Grounds

Erwin Castro FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Dec 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE

Belmont Stakes

Sir Winston, best known for winning the highly competitive 2019 Belmont Stakes, reportedly made a bullet half-mile work of :47 3/5 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for horse trainer Mark Casse and assistant David Carroll.

The three-year-old colt of Awesome Again, who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Queen’s Plate, has not raced since posting a 10-1 upset in the highly prestigious Belmont Stakes in June. After his signature victory in the 2019 Belmont Stakes (G1), Sir Winston was sent to Ocala, Florida, where the racehorse spent some time to heal his minor injury. Starting on October 23, the thoroughbred has posted six published works there prior to arriving at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The American Thoroughbred is being pointed to the listed Woodchopper Stakes, which will be held on December 28. According to trainer Mark Casse, Sir Winston will have a long-term goal of starting in the upcoming 2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes.

The chestnut colt was bred by Tracy Farmer, a long-time thoroughbred breeder and was trained by renowned thoroughbred trainer Mark Casse, who is also known for training champion racehorses Sealy Hill, Uncaptured, Wonder Gadot, Lexie Lou and Catch A Glimpse.

Sir Winston competed in the recent 2019 Belmont Stakes along with two racing veterans, Tacitus and War of Will. Despite being an underdog in the said event, Sir Winston managed to beat the two veterans and win the race.