Horse Racing: 3 upcoming events in India to watch out for

The horseracing events in India for January 2024 are about to come to an end, with hardly a few events remaining for the month. Horseracing events take place across various cities in India every single year and the the sport is growing in the country rapidly.

The top hosting cities in India include Mumbai, Calcutta, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mysore.

On that note, let's take a look at three upcoming horseracing events in India:

Mysore Races (January 24)

The Mysore Races are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 24, and consist of seven races. The first race is The Antequera Plate - Rt 00-25 and will commence at 2:00 pm IST.

Here is the complete list of races along with match timings in IST for the Mysore Races:

2:00 PM - The Antequera Plate (1100 meters)

2:30 PM - The Bold Majesty Plate (1400 meters)

3:00 PM - The Sirsi Plate, Div-II (1100 meters)

3:30 PM - The Himalayas Plate (1400 meters)

4:00 PM - The Dr.Ishwari G.K.Balakrishnan Memorial Trophy (1400 meters)

4:30 PM - The Nelamangala Plate (1100 meters)

5:00 PM - The Sirsi Plate, Div-I (1100 meters)

Bangalore Races (January 25)

The Bangalore Races are slated to take place on Thursday, January 25, and consist of eight races. Here is the complete list of races along with match timings in IST for the Bangalore Races:

1:15 PM - The Gateway of India Plate, Div-II (1400 meters)

1:50 PM - The Saddle Up Cup, Div-II (1200 meters)

2:25 PM - The Stewards Gold Cup (1200 meters)

3:00 PM - The Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy (1400 meters)

3:35 PM - The G. Nityanand Memorial Bangalore Winter Million (1200 meters)

4:10 PM - The Bangalore Race Course 161st Year Commemoration Trophy (1600 meters)

4:45 PM - The Winfair247 Sports Gaming Plate (1200 meters)

5:20 PM - The Gateway of India Plate, Div-I (1400 meters)

Bangalore Races (January 26)

Bangalore will host another horseracing event on Friday, January 26, that will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Here is the complete list of races along with match timings in IST for the Bangalore Races:

1:30 PM - The Totalizator Cup, Div - II (1200 meters)

2:05 PM - The Vidhana Soudha Cup (1600 meters)

2:40 PM - The Mysore Race Club Trophy (1400 meters)

3:15 PM - The Indian Republic Trophy (1200 meters)

3:50 PM - The Saddle Up Cup, Div - I (1200 meters)

4:30 PM - The Winfair247 Bangalore Derby, Grade - I (2400 meters)

5:10 PM - The T.B. Hanumantharaj Memorial Trophy (1400 meters)

5:45 PM - The Totalizator Cup, Div - I (1200 meters)