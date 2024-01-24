Horse racing is a sport that has a rich history. The sport has been around since ancient times, with the first documented race taking place in 1651. It has now become a tradition that captivates millions of spectators worldwide.

The sport witnesses thrilling displays of speed, skill and elegance, but the allure of this timeless activity extends far beyond the racetracks. The sport draws enthusiasts and novices alike to not only witness the grandeur of the most prestigious events in the horse racing calendar but also bet on them.

The rich and ultra-rich, in particular, attend these events every year because of their long-standing traditions, and the prestige and glamor these social events hold. People also bet large sums of money, and the events get to see bets placed from all corners of the world, with staggering sums of money up for grabs.

With a packed race calendar and a lot of events of international fame taking place, let us look at five of the most celebrated horse races around the world:

#5 The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe stands as the pinnacle of European horse racing. The historic Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, has been hosting the event annually since 1920.

Over the years, the event has been attracting some of the finest thoroughbreds aged three and up, and with a prize purse of €5 million, the race has earned a reputation of being a global spectacle. The rich history of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, which features legendary winners like Sea Bird II, Alleged, and Treve, makes it a must-see event for any racing enthusiast.

#4 The Melbourne Cup

The Melbourne Cup is a cultural phenomenon in Australia. The horse race held annually at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne is a 3200-meter handicap race that draws top talent from around the world.

Dubbed 'the race that stops a nation,' it captivates the entire continent every November. The Melbourne Cup, like a lot of other horse races, is not just about racing. The Australian event also witnesses attendees don their finest attire.

The atmosphere of the event is filled with excitement, and the race day is a day of tradition, fashion, and charity, making it an unforgettable experience for both seasoned racing fans and newcomers.

#3 The Dubai World Cup

The relatively new race saw its inception in 1996. With time, the Dubai World Cup has evolved into the world's most lucrative horse race. The event holds the splendor that is true to the name of Dubai and offers a staggering $12 million in prize money.

The race is hosted at the grand Meydan Racecourse, which has seating for over 60,000 spectators. The breathtaking setting of the venue and huge prize purse not only bring spectators but also elite horses, trainers, and jockeys from all corners of the world, making the race one of the most sought-after events on the international racing calendar.

#2 The Kentucky Derby

Established almost 150 years ago in 1875, the Kentucky Derby is the most prestigious and longest-running horse racing event in the United States.

The race, which is the first leg of the Triple Crown, is held annually on the first Saturday in May in Louisville, Kentucky. The race witnesses a lot of high-stakes betting.

The Derby, also known as 'The Run for the Roses,' has the winning horse draped in a blanket of roses. Attendees adorn elaborate hats and outfits, giving the event its culture and adding to its unique flair. The Derby has become a symbol of Southern culture and tradition in the USA.

#1 The Breeders' Cup Classic

Inaugurated in 1984, the Breeders’ Cup Classic stands as one of the most prestigious Grade 1 thoroughbred horse races globally. Covering a distance of a mile and a quarter, the $6 million race is open to horses aged three and over.

Legendary horses like Secretariat and Seattle Slew have triumphed at the prestigious event and have made the event a showcase of the world's best horses competing for the win. It is an integral part of the racing calendar.

Several other renowned horse races, like the Royal Ascot, the Epsom Derby and the Belmont Stakes, are also an important part of the race calendar.