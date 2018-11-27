Jibran Khan of EIRS wins Equestrian Premier League 2018

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 27 Nov 2018, 07:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jibran Khan, Winner of Equestrian Premier League 2018

Bangalore 26th November, 2018: Embassy International Riding School, held the grand finale of the 9th edition of Equestrian Premier League (EPL). The finale witnessed the presence of Indian Equestrian Team riders Fouaad Mirza, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh and Rakesh Kumar along with Indian Equestrian team coach Rodolphe Scherer.

The EPL Tournament had 3 categories – Children- 80 cm category, Junior 100 cm category and the Open category of 120 cm. Jibran Khan was the champion of this year’s EPL, a dedicated and talented rider from Embassy International Riding School. Tiyasha Vathul (CEC Rider) was the champion for Junior category, and Shashank K Varma (EIRS Rider) was the champion for the children category.

The Indian Equestrian team and their coach were felicitated during the event for their achievements of winning two silver medals at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018. The league in its 9th edition held this year witnessed around 40 participants with riders from top clubs including, Equestrian Centre for Excellence, Chennai Equitation Centre, Flying Sea Stallion; United Riders Barn; Equine Dreams; Setalvad Equestrian, Ambur Equestrian Club; Royal Equestrian Academy; Red Earth Riding School; Bangalore Horse Riding School, High field Equestrian Center etc

Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group said, “Equestrian Sports is gaining popularity in India. The recent win of Indian Equestrian Team in the Asian Games 2018 has shown the potential of the riders in the country. Equestrian Premier League acts as a platform to identify the talent pool for the sport which requires both skill and dedication. Through the league, we hope to nurture talented riders and provide them an opportunity to pursue professional sport.”

Ms. Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School said, “Embassy International Riding School has witnessed some of India’s finest equestrian sportspersons in the 9th edition of EPL. It has strived to develop equestrian talent in India through our League in the last 9 years. Equestrian enthusiast and sporting talent across ages are encouraged to strive to achieve the highest standards in the sport at EIRS”

Speaking on his victory, Fouaad Mirza said “Equestrian Premier League has played a pivotal role in helping me explore my potential as a rider. It has helped me hone my skills as a rider and has boosted my confidence which helped me aim at international tournaments. I am very grateful to Embassy International Riding School for their constant guidance throughout my journey and for organizing EPL which is an encouraging platform for young enthusiastic riders.”

Equestrian Premier League is the Equestrian Tournament hosted by Embassy International Riding School. The tournament is held to help encourage the rising popularity of equestrian sports in India. Equestrian Premier League acts as a platform for riders and aims to encourage them to be internationally competitive in Equestrian Sports.