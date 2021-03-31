Godolphin's Mystic Guide and Essential Quality dominate NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

It’s another big day for the Godolphin racing team on the NTRA polls. Godolphin is currently the largest thoroughbred racing and breeding team in the world.

Godolphin grabbed a huge victory on the second anniversary night of the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. The Godolphin homebred Mystic Guide, the four-year-old son of champion Ghostzapper, earned his first G1 top-level victory in the huge racing event sponsored by Dubai-based Emirates Airlines.

Godolphin's champions top the NTRA polls

According to BloodHorse, the huge victory allowed the four-year-old colt to boost his reputation. This provided everything the colt needs to claim the top spot of this week’s National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top Thoroughbred Poll with 21 first-place votes and 333 points.

Other big-name poll winners include Saudi Cup veteran Charlatan, which dropped one spot to second place with 10 first-place votes and 328 points. American thoroughbred champion Monomoy Girl finished third with 6 first-place votes and 309 points.

Swiss Skydiver, which earned 1 first-place vote and 249 points, took the fourth slot, followed by stablemate Knicks Go with 231 points.

In addition to Mystic Guide winning the NTRA’s Top Thoroughbred Poll, the Godolphin racing team also reigned supreme in the NTRA's Top 3-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll.

The team’s unbeaten juvenile champion Essential Quality has managed to maintain his leadership position in the racing poll, grabbing an amazing 31 first-place votes and 373 points.

Grade 2 Rebel Stakes champion Concert Tour took second spot with 6 place-votes and 330 points, followed by Louisiana Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie (258 points). Known Agenda (240 points) and Medina Spirit (185 points) completed the poll race.

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association, or NTRA, is headquartered in New York. It is a coalition of American horse racing interests consisting of leading thoroughbred owners, breeders, trainers, affiliated horse racing associations, and racetrack owners.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll is the horse racing sport’s most comprehensive survey of horse enthusiasts and racing experts. Every week, hundreds of eligible sports journalists and broadcasters come to the event to cast their votes for their top 10 Thoroughbred choices.