When owners Andy and Gemma Brown revealed their decision to part ways with their entire string, the entire racing community was left in shock.

The Tattersalls Ireland sale saw Caldwell Potter, the six-year-old horse, break all records by becoming the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at a public auction. Caldwell Potter, who was Gordon Elliott’s prized possession, went for a staggering 740,000 euros (£632,910), surpassing the previous record of £620,000 in 2019 at Doncaster when Darren Yates purchased Interconnected.

The stallion, under the stewardship of trainer Gordon Elliott, had already showcased his abilities, securing a victory in the Grade One race over hurdles at Leopardstown in December.

Potter will now be transferred to the esteemed yard of Paul Nicholls. The six-year-old horse was bought by a syndicate boasting none other than the esteemed former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. The three other members included John Hales, Ged Mason, and Peter Done.

Highflyer Bloodstock's Anthony Bromley, the bidder who outbid Gordon Elliott, said after the event:

"I don't feel great about taking the horse out of Gordon Elliott's yard; he's done so well with the horse, but this is business, and you've got to do your best for your clients. I'm thrilled to get the horse, but it is a little bittersweet because I could see how much Gordon was trying to get the horse back when he was bidding."

He added:

"When I saw this horse was coming up for sale, there was only one call I made, and it was to John Hales. He's been a client of mine for many years, since back in the time of Azertyuiop, and we've had Neptune Collonges and Politologue in between.”

Gordon Elliott disappointed to miss out on Caldwell Potter but happy with the rest of his purchases

The Tattersalls Ireland auction saw a jaw-dropping 5.29 million euros (£4.45 million) exchange hands. While 29 lots were sold, Gordon Elliott managed to secure the second, third, and fourth-highest lots.

The only one that slipped his hands was that of Caldwell Potter. Elliott said:

"I was disappointed to lose the big horse, but that's the way it is—hopefully he will be lucky for the new owners."

Despite losing out on Potter, Elliott spoke optimistically about his other horses. He went on to say that he got all the other ones he was vying for. Pied Piper was an important one, and he believes Staffordshire Knot, a six-year-old who is returning to his yard, has tremendous potential.

Elliott and his team only had a week’s notice for the auction, and he is delighted about the way his staff managed everything. He is now energized to go back to his usual everyday duties.