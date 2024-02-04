PETA outraged as repeat offender harness racing trainer, Frederick Bourgault faces accusations in horse's death

Some disturbing events took place at the Pine Bush Training Facility in Crawford, upstate New York, last July. A horse was struck with an unspecified hard object, resulting in a skull fracture. The horse had to be euthanized later.

The accused, Frederick Bourgault, a 26-year-old harness racing trainer from Canada, is currently facing serious charges in connection with the tragic death of a racehorse named Finish Line.

This incident has raised concerns about Bourgault's actions within the racing community. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Bourgault has faced fines and suspensions in the past for offenses such as kicking horses and excessive use of the whip.

In a statement by PETA's senior vice president, Kathy Guillermo, who was enraged, expressed concern, stating:

"Bourgault is a repeat offender who should have been booted from racing years ago and banned the first time he whipped a horse after a race was over."

More about the incident involving Frederick Bourgault

In November last year, David Hoovler, the Orange County District Attorney, shared on social media that Frederick Bourgault was indicted on two charges related to Finish Line’s death.

The allegations suggest an act of violence against the horse. One of the charges is second-degree criminal mischief. The investigators conducted an examination, and veterinary experts confirmed injuries inflicted upon Finish Line after examining its exhumed body.

During the court proceedings on January 30, 2024, a judge ordered Bourgault to surrender his passport as part of the process. This decision has sparked questions regarding the seriousness of the accusations and the potential consequences for the accused.

It remains unclear whether Frederick Bourgault has legal representation. The Associated Press reached out to the district attorney's office and legal aid for further information but has yet to receive a response.

The tragic incident of Finish Line’s death raises concerns about how animals are treated in the racing industry. It also highlights the necessity for stronger regulations to avoid similar incidents from taking place in the future.

As the legal proceedings against Bourgault move forward, the racing community and animal welfare supporters will be keeping a close eye on the case for any potential developments and impact it might have on the industry.