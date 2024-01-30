Phoenix's Iconic Turf Paradise kicks off 68th season amid owner's search for buyers

Phoenix's Turf Paradise race track welcomed back horse racing enthusiasts with a glorious start to its 68th season on Monday, January 29. Despite uncertainty looming over its future, the track's gates swung open, signaling a revival much to the delight of devoted fans.

The apprehension about Turf Paradise's fate arose when owner Jerry Simms announced his retirement in September. The track, situated just off Bell Road and 19th Avenue, had seen Simms run the facility for the last 24 years.

Simms has been looking for buyers to sell his facility. However, negotiations hit roadblocks and triggered speculation about its closure. Despite this uncertainty, Simms opted to keep the track open for another season and keep the long-standing tradition alive while he continues to look for a suitable buyer.

For patrons like Gary Levine, who has been a regular since the 1980s, the reopening brought immense joy.

"I come down with a couple of guys," shared Levine, emphasizing the importance of live racing. "We are retired, and we are all saying this is what we love to do—sit in the sun, come out with live racing because we go to OTB, but I'd much rather watch live root and cheer and have fun."

The plan for the next few months

Turf Paradise's general manager, Vince Francia, spoke about their plan for the track's future. The goal is to finalize a sale by May to an owner committed to preserving Arizona's rich horse racing tradition. Francia expressed optimism, stating:

"In that time, hopefully, another buyer will step forward and purchase the race track, and then it will be an entirely new chapter for Turf Paradise, which has been in the Valley since 1956."

As the track resumes its operations, racing enthusiasts can indulge in the thrill of the sport from Monday to Thursday until May 4.