Regional Equestrian League cancelled: Asian games finalists left disappointed

Yashaan Khambatta at a show jumping event at ARC

Owing to the lockdown extension post May 3rd, Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), a prestigious civilian horse riding and equestrian sports club in Mumbai, announces cancellation of the Regional Equestrian League (REL) until the situation normalises.

The REL is a National qualifier league for Show Jumping and Dressage which was to be held at Mahalaxmi racecourse on May 9/10, 2020. Asian games finalists, Yashaan Khambatta and Kaevaan and Zahan Setalvad who were eager to battle it out for the national title on their home turf were left disappointed.

When asked about the cancellation, Yashaan Khambatta, who was the first Indian ever to have advanced into the final round of show jumping class at the Asian Games 2014, says, “I was looking forward to the REL to move onto the nationals for which I have been training daily at ARC. There have been very few events this year owing to the lockdown. Am hoping it ends soon and gives me enough time to prepare for the Asian Games 2022.”

Asian Games 2018 finalist Kaevaan Setalvad shares, “It was thrilling to win the nationals last year at Meerut and I was looking forward to the REL this year to win the title again. Waiting to go back on the grounds and start training again soon.”

According to Shyam Mehta, President, ARC, “It is unfortunate that the REL has to be cancelled. However, at present, our priority is to ensure everyone’s safety. We have amongst the best talent in the country and we would like to give them every opportunity to do well and win national and international competitions.”

The REL, which aims to improve the quality of the sport and riders in India, witnesses athletes, and horses who travel for the event from across the state. These thoroughbred equines (horses) go through training with their coaches and athletes to become adaptable and skilled for show jumping whereas for dressage they train to be more obedient and responsive to their riders.

Participants of REL go through rigorous training to achieve harmony with their horses so as to become champions.