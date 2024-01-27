Pegasus World Cup 2024: List of all races and horses competing in the event

The Pegasus World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, at Gulfstream Park in Florida. The competition was first hosted in 2017 and the upcoming event will be the eighth edition of the Pegasus World Cup.

The Pegasus World Cup 2024 will consist of three races, namely the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), and the Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2).

The Pegasus World Cup 2024 has once again attracted a huge number of fans as the tickets for seating across the venue have been sold out days before the event.

Here is the list of all races at the Pegasus World Cup 2024 and the horses competing in the event:

Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1)

Twelve horses will compete in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational race. They are:

Nimitz Class O'Connor (CHI) Dynamic One Hoist The Gold Trademark Senor Buscador National Treasure First Mission Grand Aspen IL Miracolo Crupi SkippyLongStocking

Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1)

The Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational race will also see 12 horses in action. Three horses from Ireland and one from Chile will also take part in the event. The horses are:

Atone Jerry The Nipper Integration I'm Very Busy Webslinger Kingmax (IRE) Adhamo (IRE) Master Piece (CHI) Warm Heart (IRE) Shirl's Speight Main Event Catnip

Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2)

The Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational will be the last race in Pegasus World Cup 2024 and will see 12 horses in action during the event.

The race will also see one horse each from France, Ireland, and Argentina. The horses for the final race of the day are as follows:

Cairo Consort Chili Flag (FR) Accomplished Girl Star Fortress (IRE) Full Count Felicia Ruby Nell Fluffy Socks Queen Goddess Didia (ARG) Sister Lou Ann Mission of Joy Surprisingly