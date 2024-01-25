Racing through time: A look at the history of horse racing in India

In a cricket-obsessed nation, very few other sports manage to garner the interest and attention of people. But one sport that has continued to gallop its way through India’s sporting history since its introduction 250 years ago is horse racing.

With annual races at some of the most prestigious race courses around the country and the presence of some of the wealthiest families who show up to witness the spectacle, horse racing has continued to remain an integral part of India’s sporting history. Let us look back at the fascinating tale of Indian horse racing.

The colonial era saw a shift in the Indian sporting scene. The British, alongside cricket and football, brought with them the sport of horse racing. Over time, the sport became a widely popular fixture that people looked forward to. While the race itself was a major attraction, betting was an aspect that played a major role in the sport’s popularity too.

The legacy of horse racing in the country began at the widely renowned grounds in Guindy, Madras (now Chennai). The inaugural race took place in 1777 and began a tradition that would endure for centuries.

In its infancy, horse racing was an exclusive pursuit, reserved for the elite, whites, and royalty. Earning it the nickname of the 'sport of kings.' However, over time, it began to weave itself into the cultural fabric of the nation and has become a permanent part of it. The Aga Khan family were pioneers of the sport, hosting races on Indian racecourses since 1846.

However, the turning point in Indian horse racing came in 1943 with the inception of the Indian Derby at the revered Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. A filly named Princess Beautiful, owned by the Maharaja of Baroda and ridden by Australian jockey Edgar Britt, clinched the inaugural Derby.

India’s rich horse racing history would be incomplete without mentioning some of the most iconic horses, trainers, jockeys, and their owners.

Elusive Pimpernel and Squanderer are considered the most successful horses to have ever raced on Indian turf. Both horses were trained by maestro Rashid Byramji. Mystical and Saddle Up, on the other hand, are two of the most successful horses to have carried the Indian flag at international races and produced some incredible performances.

Pesi Shroff, Vasant Shinde, Pandu Khade, Shamu Chavan, and Kheem Singh are some of the famous jockeys on the long list of accomplished jockeys in the country.

HH Maharaja Sir Harisinghji of Kashmir and HH Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia are some prominent owners over the years. Business tycoons like the Poonawalla family, the Khaitan family, and Vijay Mallya have also invested in the sport. The Maharajas and businessmen have been instrumental in shaping the sport's landscape in the country.

A look at the Indian Racing Calendar: Big Races and Major Events

India's racing calendar is studded with classic events mirroring their British counterparts—the Indian 1,000 Guineas, Indian 2,000 Guineas, Indian Oaks, Indian Derby, and Indian St. Leger. These are some of the races that fans most look forward to.

These races are all hosted at one of India’s most iconic venues, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. St. Leger is the only one held in Pune. The events are also a showcase of the might of Indian-bred horses.

Major events like the Invitation Weekend and the Bangalore Turf Cup also add to the grandeur of the calendar. The Indian Derby, which takes place in Mumbai, has the highest cash purse, a staggering amount of ₹ 30,000,000.

Betting: A major part of horse racing

In a sport that has seen almost no change in its rules, one main reason the sport has managed to stay relevant is the culture of betting. Horse racing remains one of the very few sports in the country where betting is still legal.

During its inception, a big part of the sport’s increasing popularity was the culture of betting. Bookmakers were the sole acceptors of horse racing bets in 1912 until a ban by the government gave way to the tote system.

The tote system was based on totalisators and saw the racing clubs themselves acting as supervisors. This led to the democratization of betting, allowing the common people to take part in the thrill of it.

Electronic totalisers, including the jackpot pool, had become integral parts of betting by 1925 and offered tax-free betting options to racing enthusiasts. In recent times, a significant shift has occurred to online wagering platforms.

The Indian horse racing industry is currently valued at over ₹ 300 crore, boasting a network of stud farms, thoroughbreds, and a calendar with more than four hundred racing days annually. However, after the introduction of the new GST regime, the sport has seen a decline and suffered heavy losses.