Top 5 horse racing venues by capacity

Horse racing is slowly gaining popularity across the globe and will take the world by storm in no time with over 2000 venues. There are over 40 venues that have a seating capacity of 40,000 or more.

On that note, let's take a look of the top 5 venues by capacity around the world.

#5 Flemington Racecourse - 130,000 (Melbourne, Australia)

Final Preparations For Australian Horses Heading To Royal Ascot

Flemington Racecourse is the biggest horse racing venue in Australia with a seating capacity of 130,00 and is located in Melbourne. It is known for hosting the world's richest 3200-meter horse race named the Melbourne Cup.

The racecourse, owned by Victoria Sports Club, is located near the Maribyrnong River and first hosted a horse race in March 1840.

Location: Flemington, Victoria

Owned By: Victoria Sports Club

Date Opened: 1840

Capacity: 130,000

Notable races hosted: Melbourne Cup, Victoria Derby, LKS Mackinnon Stakes, Emirates Stakes, Newmarket Handicap & Australian Cup.

#4 Hanshin Racecourse - 139,877 (Hyogo, Japan)

Hanshin Racecourse is situated in Takarazuka, Hyogo, Japan, and has a capacity of 139,877. The race horsing venue was initially owned by Kawanishi Aircraft Company and was later handed over to the Japan Racing Association in 1955.

The venue was unveiled in 1949 and went through its first major reconstruction in 1991. The Hanshin Racecourse was reconstructed again in 2006.

Location: Takarazuka, Hyogo, Japan

Owned By: Japan Racing Association (previously owned by Kawanishi Aircraft Company)

Date Opened: 1949

Capacity: 137,877

Notable races hosted: Takarazuka Kinen, Osaka Hai, Oka Sho, Hanshin Juvenile Fillies & Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes.

#3 Churchill Downs - 165,000 (Louisville, Kentucky, United States)

149th Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs is located in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, and was opened in 1875. It is known for hosting the famous Kentucky Derby every year and has also hosted the Breeders' Cup nine teams.

The venue is owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated and has a seating capacity of 165,000.

Location: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Owned By: Churchill Downs Incorporated

Date Opened: 1875

Capacity: 165,000

Notable races hosted: Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, Woodford Reserve Turf Classic, Stephen Foster Handicap, Clark Handicap & Breeders's Cup.

#2 Nakayama Racecourse - 165,676 (Chiba, Japan)

The Nakayama Racecourse in Chiba, Japan, is the second-largest horse racing venue in Japan and the world. The Japan Racing Association-owned racecourse was opened in 1907 and has a seating capacity of 165,676.

Location: Funabashi, Chiba, Japan

Owned By: Japan Racing Association

Date Opened: 1907

Capacity: 165,676

Notable races hosted: Arima Kinen (Grand Prix), Satsuki Sho, Nakayama Grand Jump, Sprinters Stakes, Hopeful Stakes & Nakayama Daishogai

#1 Tokyo Racecourse - 223,000 (Tokyo, Japan)

Tokyo Racecourse is the world's largest horse racing venue with a seating capacity of 223,000 and is also the best racecourse in the world. It is owned by the Japan Racing Association and was opened in 1933.

The Tokyo Racecourse has hosted several notable events such as the Japan Cup, NHK Mile Cup, and Tokyo Yushun (also known as the Japanese Derby), among many others.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Owned By: Japan Racing Association

Date Opened: 1933

Capacity: 223,000

Notable races hosted: Japan Cup, Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby), Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks), Yasuda Kinen, Tenno Sho (Autumn), February Stakes NHK Mile Cup & Victoria Mile (G1).

Notable Mentions: Kyoto Racecourse (120,000) & Hipódromo de San Isidro (1000,000)