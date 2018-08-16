5 really bad accidents in Sports

Introduction

injured on the field

Accidents are inevitable happening in one's life. Normally we do not see accidents happening on the field since precautions are taken by the players, teams, and support staff. 5 such accidents have been listed, along with their videos. Some of these accidents were major, and some even ended the player's life.

1. Dave Dravecky

Dave played professional baseball for San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants as a Pitcher. He was diagnosed with cancer on his pitching arm. With surgical efforts, Doctors removed deltoid muscle to remove the tumor. They asked him to resume playing after 2 years. He, however, made his comeback a bit early. He snapped his humerus bone in half while pitching in a game. His career ended soon after and his arm was amputated.

2. Clint Malarchuk

Clint played professional ice-hockey as a goaltender in the NHL for Buffalo Sabers. In a game with St. Louis Blues, Uwe Krupp of the Sabres collided with Steve Tuttle and landed in the goalpost. Tuttle's skate blade caught the front side of Malarchuk's neck and cut his jugular vein. Doctors had to make 300 stitches in order to stop the blood flow.

3. Greg Louganis

Greg is called the greatest American diver. He was a part of the Seoul Olympics in 1988. During the preliminary round, his head hit the springboard, and he went into a concussion. The pool was spilled with blood. A team of Doctor stitched him up, and he came back to win the gold.

4. Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Dale Earnhardt was an American racer. He was known as "The Intimidator." In the Daytona 500 racing event, his car collided with those of Ken Schrader, and Sterling Marlin. He hit the outside wall head-on. His neck snapped, and he was pronounced dead immediately.

5. Valentin Giraud-Moine

Valentin is a French ski racer. During World Cup race in Germany, she lost control of herself on an incline and crashed into the boundary fence. She remained motionless for a few seconds but regained consciousness soon. Medical examination revealed that she fractured both her legs.