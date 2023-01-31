Bo Horvat, center for the Vancouver Canucks, was traded to the New York Islanders. In exchange for Horvat, the Canucks received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, as well as a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Canucks have been sitting near the bottom of the league, even with star center Bo Horvat's 31 goals and 19 assists this season. The team has been finding a couple of wins together and are expected to be big sellers in the market before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Vancouver Canucks @Canucks Bo, thank you for your time as a Canuck.



We’ve watched you grow and mature on and off the ice. Not only are you a strong leader, but you’ve been a great ambassador for our team.



Bo Horvat agreed to a six-year contract worth $33 million in 2017 and would have become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2022-23 season.

Bo Horvat agreed to a six-year contract worth $33 million in 2017 and would have become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2022-23 season.

It was reported that the Canucks wanted to extend his contract, but Horvat turned it down for financial reasons. Seeing that the team was no closer to becoming a contending team and Horvat not willing to sign a new contract, it was in the best interest of both parties to part ways.

Bo Horvat's last game in a Canucks uniform

Bo Horvat played his last game as a Vancouver Canuck in the 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the player assisting on four of those goals.

In a press conference released on the New York Islanders twitter account, he said:

"I would be lying if I said it did not cross my mind exiting the ice that it could have been my last game at the Rogers Arena."

Horvat was drafted as the ninth-overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. He became captain of the team in 2019 and led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs in his first season as captain, where they were eliminated in Round 2 by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his 621-game career, Bo Horvat has 420 points with 201 goals and 219 assists. He is on a career-high this season, with 31 goals and 19 assists. He is currently eighth in the NHL in goals and was voted by fans to play for the Pacific Division in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

He will be replaced by 25 year-old right winger, Anthony Beauvillier who has 20 points this season, coming from 9 goals and 11 assists and 20 year-old center Aatu Raty. The Canucks also got a top-12 protected first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the addition of Horvat, the Islanders will be looking to make a deep run into the 2023 playoffs and contend for the Stanley Cup.

