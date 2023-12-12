Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle discloses how she and Oilers superstar first met

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Lauren Kyle, the fiancee of Canadian ice hockey superstar Connor McDavid, shared the endearing story of how their relationship first blossomed.

"We were set by my cousin @sadesself and his teammate!," Lauren wrote in a story. "Went on a blindish date 8 years ago and the rest is history."

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

Their journey began in 2016 when they first crossed paths at a birthday party, introduced by a mutual friend. Since that serendipitous meeting, McDavid and Lauren have nurtured a relationship that spans eight years.

The couple recently celebrated a significant milestone during a picturesque trip to Chicago when, on June 22, the Edmonton Oilers captain proposed to Lauren, marking a new chapter in their enduring love story.

Beyond the romantic aspects of their relationship, Lauren Kyle is a professional interior designer, showcasing her creative talents through her design firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She was pivotal in decorating their lavish home in Edmonton, a stunning achievement that garnered attention and was featured in Architectural Digest two years ago.

The couple's public appearances have not gone unnoticed, with Lauren accompanying Connor McDavid to various events. Most notably, she was by his side during his induction into the prestigious Canadian Walk of Fame, standing as a supportive presence as the hockey star received the honor.

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid and Fiancée Lauren Kyle Announce Wedding Date

Connor McDavid is set to embark on a joyful journey into marriage with his longtime girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Lauren Kyle. After being together for eight years, the couple got engaged last summer. Lauren recently shared that their wedding date is July 27, 2024, through a Q&A session on Instagram.

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

A closer look at Lauren Kyle's Instagram story reveals a glimpse into McDavid's private life, showcasing a cocktail menu in the background. McDavid apparently has a penchant for Negroni cocktails, while his soon-to-be wife, Lauren Kyle, favors a dirty martini. Additionally, the menu features a charming sketch of their dog, Lenard.