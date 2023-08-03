IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle teases new design studio HQ in Edmonton

Edmonton, Alberta, is abuzz with excitement as Connor McDavid's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, recently took to her Instagram handle to offer a sneak peek into her new design studio. With her background in interior design, Lauren's new venture promises to be a haven for creativity and elegance.

Lauren provided her followers with an enticing tour of the studio's interiors in her Instagram stories. The space showcased a stunning array of furniture made predominantly from wood, including chairs, sofa sets, and a beautifully crafted dining table.

The blend of natural materials and contemporary design elements hints at the unique style and aesthetic Lauren's firm, Kyle & Co. Design Studio, is known for.

After graduating from Ryerson's School of Interior Design, Lauren Kyle has honed her skills, and her passion for her craft is evident in her projects.

All in all, Lauren, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, has made her mark in interior design.

Connor McDavid & Lauren Kyle's stylish residence featured in Architectural Digest

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle showcased their lavish Edmonton home in an episode of Architectural Digest. The stunning residence boasts an indoor sports court where McDavid enjoys playing basketball and practising hockey. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the home gym became a popular spot for many of his teammates. Additionally, they have a sauna, which Kyle considers a necessity, along with other remarkable features.

Kyle worked on most of the house's interiors. The couple's love for dogs is evident, as they have a canine companion named Leonard, whom Lauren affectionately calls the "king of the house." They even have a neon sign that humorously reads,

"If you don't like dogs, get out."

As Lauren teases the imminent launch of her new design studio HQ, Edmontonians eagerly await the chance to experience her creative vision firsthand.