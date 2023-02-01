Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk is set to make a comeback from injury after the All-Star break.

Speaking about DeBrusk on NHL Tonight, former player Steven Konroyd said that DeBrusk is a great fit for the Bruins. His game style complements the other forwards in the team, like Patrice Bergenon and David Pastrnak. Konroyd said:

“He is a great fit for the Boston Bruins. You look at some of the players they have upfront, and whether its Bergeron or Pastrnak, he is one of those guys that is a very complimentary player."

Before his injury, DeBrusk had career-high figures across the board. It's possible that once he comes back to play, he might still break his career numbers in goals and assists.

DeBrusk suffered hand and lower body injuries in the 2023 Winter Classic and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Due to the injury, he has missed 13 games this season and is unlikely to feature in the next Bruins game on Wednesday. Konroyd said:

"He is having a career year this year. In fact, had he not been injured, he still could break his career numbers as far as goals and assists. But he has been out for 13 games now, and he is not going to play on Wednesday night, so it will be 14 games missed."

Konroyd recalled DeBrusk's dad, Louie DeBrusk, being a very physical player who was famously known for getting into a lot of fights and says that Jake is physical too but not as much as his dad was. Konroyd added that DeBrusk is the kind of player who the Bruins fans love, making him a perfect fit for the team:

“You look at his numbers this year, and you think about the fans in Boston. That is the kind of guy they like. A power forward, a guy who is going to be; he doesnt fight like his dad did, but he is going to be in your face, and he is going to be physical at times. I think he is a perfect fit for the Boston Bruins.”

Boston Bruins' 2022-23 NHL Season so far

The Boston Bruins are the No. 1 team in the NHL with 38 wins in 50 games. David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (38), assists (33) and points (77) this season.

DeBrusk, who is currently a long-term injured reserve (LTIR), has 30 points (16 goals and 14 assists) in 36 games for the Bruins this season. He's set to return after the All-Star Game on February 3.

The Bruins will be happy to have their forward back and maintain their onslaught on the rest of the league as they eye the Stanley Cup Championship.

