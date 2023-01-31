Late goals from Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey helped the Winnipeg Jets to produce a magnificent comeback in their game against the St Louis Blues to win 4-2. The Jets were down 2-0 in the third period but managed to score four goals in the final period.

Mark Scheifele spoke to the press after the game and lauded all of his teammates for battling their way even though they were trailing. He said:

“Every guy was battling, every guy was doing the right thing and even when we got the lead, we kept doing the same thing. We got in deep, got O zone time, made plays, made passes and that was huge."

The Jets were on a three-game losing streak coming into the game and things were not looking good, but the third-period performance from Morrissey and Scheifele turned the game in their favor.

Winnipeg Jets @NHLJets Josh Norrissey putting on a show with the whole league watching Josh Norrissey putting on a show with the whole league watching 🐐 🏆 https://t.co/07g2qQc6Qh

Speaking on the importance of this result, Scheifele said that the team maintained their resilience and played very well, especially in the third period.

“It’s huge. That was a pretty big swing in the third period. You go from being down 2 nothing to winning that game in a pretty fun fashion changes everything. It makes you take a sigh of relief and lets you enjoy the break a little more."

This was the Jets' last game before the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and Mark Scheifele stressed the importance of keeping up the momentum and winning more games after the break.

"We also have to remember that we have to come back and the games will only ramp up again. We are going to have a few good practices and come back to work and use that third period template as this is the way that we play every night.”

Coach Rick Bowness was impressed by his team's performance and said:

"They were so determined today. I could tell this morning in the meeting that they were absolutely determined to do everything they could to win this game. If it took having to get four in the third period, well that's what it took."

Mark Scheifele's season so far for the Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mark Scheifele is currently ninth in the league for goals scored and is the top goal-scorer for the Winnipeg Jets with 29 goals along with 16 assists in 51 games. He has played an important role in the Jets' 32-19 record this season, putting them in second spot in the NHL Central Division standings just behind the Dallas Stars, who are ahead on points difference.

The Jets have the most wins in the Western Conference (32) and are tied for second place along with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils for the most wins in the league.

